TR Group Dedicates Its Latest TV Commercial To New Zealand’s Truck Drivers.

Thursday, 9 April 2020, 10:08 am
Press Release: TR Group

TR Group is a business, through the rental, lease and sale of trucks and trailers, who works closely to support all those currently operating essential services. Seeing that fantastic work and commitment first-hand, the company decided to dedicate its latest TV commercial to our country’s truck drivers.

The company’s National Sales Manager, Shane O’Grady, said that “it is our (TR Group’s) token of appreciation to our customers and the NZ Truckies keeping New Zealand moving during the current Level 4 lockdown.”.

New Zealand has been on the COVID-19 Level 4 lockdown since the 26th of March and since then only essential businesses are able to operate. TR Group recognises the efforts and sacrifice that essentials workers do especially around the trucking industry. Their customers compose of various essential businesses who deliver essential products such as food, medical suppliers, and power – to name but a few.

You can watch TR Group’s latest TV Ad via our Dropbox https://bit.ly/3aXOheO or on our Facebook page at https://bit.ly/2VhuTCE.

TR Group’s Managing Director, Andrew Carpenter personally thanks the trucking industry and company’s customers for all their continuous support as TR Group operates in this unchartered environment. He ensures that “We will do everything that we can do to ensure you (customers and truck drivers alike) get the professional, efficient, and passionate service you have grown to expect from the team here at TR Group.

