Kiwis Quick To Praise Local Supermarket Staff

Monday, 13 April 2020, 3:40 pm
Press Release: First Light

An initiative to reward hard-working supermarket staff going the extra mile amidst the many challenges of Covid-19 has already had a heart-warming response.

First Light, producers of New Zealand grass-fed Wagyu beef and premium farm-raised venison, launched a “Feed the Frontline” social media campaign at Easter, asking for nominations for supermarket workers who are “still smiling, demonstrating patience or making sacrifices” in order to help Kiwis get food on the table during the Alert Level 4 lockdown. Thirty nominees will receive gift packs of First Light premium meat to share with their bubbles.

First Light CEO Jason Ross says he felt it was important to recognise the huge role supermarkets and food stores play in the response to Covid-19. “We know how hard everyone at retail level is working right now. We see it, we understand how challenging it is, and we appreciate that if it wasn’t for supermarkets, companies like ours would be struggling to make it through.”

The initiative, for which nominations close on Sunday 19th April, has already seen over a hundred names put forward, and Jason says the comments from Kiwi shoppers have been touching. “It’s been fantastic to read about the people stocking shelves, sanitising trolleys or controlling queues that are really making people’s days with a smile, a joke, or a gentle word. During such a confusing and bewildering time, it’s clear New Zealanders are doing what New Zealanders do best, which is work together, help each other, and remain calm and kind. We’re seeing that in our communities, and we’re seeing it at our supermarkets.”

There is still time to nominate a local supermarket staff member by going to First Light’s Facebook or Instagram page, and leaving a comment.

