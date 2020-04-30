Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Departing Microsoft NZ Executive A "champion Of Local Innovation"

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Microsoft

New Zealand, 30 April, 2020 – Microsoft New Zealand is bidding farewell to a key member of its senior leadership team, One Commercial Partner Director, Sarah Bowden, as she moves to a role across the Tasman to become the Digital Sales Director in Microsoft’s Australian business.

Bowden has worked at Microsoft New Zealand for a decade, joining as Account Manager and rising to lead the subsidiary’s partner business in 2019. She has been instrumental in establishing the business’s One Commercial Partner strategy, supporting more than 2,500 technology companies in all corners of New Zealand to develop and sell new innovations in both local and international markets while growing Microsoft’s own services and platforms.

“The most exciting part of my role has been discovering amazing Kiwi businesses who are innovating with technology in ways I would never have dreamt of, and helping nurture them to succeed in ways they couldn’t have imagined either. There’s so much talent packed in this small country, and although I’m going across the ditch to be nearer family, I’ll always be a proud New Zealander,” Bowden said.

“However, digital sales is an area of our business I’m really interested in and it will continue to grow and become a fundamental engine for Microsoft as we transition to new ways of selling and connecting with our customers. I’m looking forward to working in such an exciting space, developing new relationships and expanding my network.”

Microsoft New Zealand General Manager, Vanessa Sorenson, acknowledged her significant impact on the business during her 10-year tenure.

“Throughout her career with Microsoft, Sarah’s shown limitless energy, leadership and support to our customers and partners, as well as our team. Just in the past five years, she’s helped so many small and medium businesses transform into digital organisations and see major growth, as well as becoming a champion of local innovation,” she said.

“Sarah’s always impressed me with how willing she is to take on new challenges, and this is another example. We’re very sorry to see her go, but wish her all the best in Australia.”

Bowden will start her new role on 1 June, 2020. Recruitment for a replacement is now underway. If you are interested in applying for the role, please visit: https://careers.microsoft.com/us/en/job/814610/Commercial-Partner-Leader

