SkyCity COVID-19 Update

Monday, 11 May 2020, 10:53 am
Press Release: SKYCITY

As with so many businesses in New Zealand, the COVID-19 crisis has fundamentally changed the SkyCity business for the foreseeable future.

Weaker economies, lower personal disposable income, changed entertainment habits, restrictions on mass gatherings and physical distancing requirements as well as long term travel restrictions will result in SkyCity reopening as a smaller, domestically focused business.

SkyCity Entertainment Group Chief Executive Officer, Graeme Stephens says that following the recent restructure of the management team and salaried employee base, unfortunately SkyCity now expects to reduce its workforce further. We will commence consultation on a proposal to reduce the number of rostered (waged) staff by around 700 to ensure our business is prepared to operate in the new environment.

“For a company that is centred around its people, this is incredibly difficult for all involved. At SkyCity we are a family and it is incredibly tough to say goodbye to valued team members, however, we need to ensure our business is best prepared to operate in the new environment. These difficult actions will help to create a business that is sustainable in the medium and long term and one which can continue to support the thousands of jobs that will still remain

“We will be working with those potentially affected, their managers and the unions and expect the process to take some weeks,” says Mr Stephens.

