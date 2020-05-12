Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Go With Tourism Brings Back Free Job Connector Service

Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 8:35 am
Press Release: Go With Tourism

Go with Tourism - a government-funded initiative - boosts its ability to redeploy displaced tourism workers with job matching and job search services.

  • Go with Tourism has launched a new job search hub to complement its reactivated job connector function
  • These services are free of charge.
  • Close to 1500 tourism and hospitality workers have reached out to Go with Tourism for assistance with redeployment.

Go with Tourism – an initiative that recently pivoted from building the tourism workforce to supporting the industry – has today reactivated its unique job connector function to assist New Zealand employers with hiring displaced tourism talent.

To complement this service, a free job search hub was launched to provide jobseekers and employers with additional opportunities to connect.

Prior to its pivot, Go with Tourism operated the job connector as a game-changing approach to job search and recruitment for the tourism and hospitality industry. Now, any business across any sector is encouraged to register to employ valuable tourism workers.

Programme Director Matt Stenton says that they hope to redeploy close to 1500 individuals who have already reached out for help. “By working directly with industries that are already hiring or expect to start hiring in Level 2, we can give our displaced tourism workers a better chance to find a new role.

“We have collaborated with several organisations so that our job search hub can serve as a one-stop-shop for jobseekers. Employers that register with us can post there for free and they can also search for and match with candidates through the job connector.”

Dubbed ‘Tinder for tourism’ by various media outlets, the job connector matches jobseekers with employers based on a job profile and a filtering system which allows hiring managers to narrow down their list of candidates to a perfect few.

Filters include level of work experience, qualifications, driving licenses, skills, interests and more.

Now that the job connector is open to all industries, work is underway to increase awareness of the platform across New Zealand. A two-minute video was released to explain how easy it is for jobseekers to be matched with employers.

Stenton encourages hiring managers from other industries to seriously consider tourism talent. “Many people from tourism and hospitality have developed a wide range of transferrable skills that will make them a valuable asset to your team, no matter which sector.”

Employers can register for the job connector at gowithtourism.co.nz.

Go with Tourism continues to offer free support to tourism and hospitality businesses and displaced workers. Once registered online, a member of the team will be in contact within two working days.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Go With Tourism on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 