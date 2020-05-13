Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Pre-budget Speech

Wednesday, 13 May 2020, 1:34 pm
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern given a pre-budget. Her key points are:

  • Country about to enter a very tough winter
  • Budget 2020 will look to accelerate employment, empower businesses, and stimulate economy
  • Projections suggest economic shock could be sharp, but hopefully short
  • Government's ability to borrow at very low interest rates places it in a strong position
  • “When times are hard you don’t cut, you invest”
  • Government plans to invest to create jobs and get economy moving
  • Number one priority is jobs – this means the budget will be a jobs budget.

The

NZD is little changed in immediate response

.

The RBNZ OCR decision and Monetary Policy Statement will be released at 2pm, followed by a press conference at 3pm.

NZ budget will be announced 2pm Thursday.

Current indicative levels are:

NZD-USD 0.6070 / 0.6095

NZD-AUD 0.9390 / 0.9415

NZD-EUR 0.5590 / 0.5615

NZD-GBP 0.4945 / 0.4970

NZD-JPY 65.10 / 65.35

