Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ongoing Support For Business Recovery And Reposition Welcomed

Thursday, 14 May 2020, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce

Today’s Budget announcement by Minister of Finance Hon Grant Robertson will help Canterbury "recover, respond and reposition", says Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Leeann Watson.

Budget 2020, entitled, Rebuilding Together, was delivered against a backdrop of significant international and domestic dislocation with Covid-19 firmly front of mind.

Ms Watson says with the extent of the fall-out associated with Covid-19 yet to come, according to key economic indicators, such as employment growth, unemployment, business confidence and investment, Budget 2020 is a positive first step towards recovery.

"Make no mistake; it will be quite some time for businesses to return to some element of normal, so we are pleased to see responsible targeted expenditure with an emphasis on business recovery in the Budget.

"In particular the local business community will welcome the $4 billion business support package which includes a targeted extension of wage subsidy scheme. It will be quite some time for businesses to return to normal and we need to recognise that. Just because businesses can open, does not mean they will be at full capacity for quite some time to come, based on demand, social distancing and general behaviours of consumers.

"In our latest survey, over 63 per cent of reported significant financial impacts from Covid-19, which shows that this is a key issue for local businesses. It is also a continual area of concern for the over two thousand businesses we have engaged with over the last two months through our Covid-19 helpline and over email and 6,000 businesses in on our webinars.

"We are pleased to see the package will be available for a further eight weeks for those who have suffered a 50 per cent reduction in turnover over the 30 days prior to application compared to last year."

The increased support for R&D and provision of over $200 million boost for NZTE to expand the scope and intensity of support provided to firms, including increasing activity for New Zealand firms in priority markets and expanding the digital services available to firms has also been welcomed by local exporters.

"As the gateway to the South Island, tourism is a key income-generator and employer for the Waitaha Canterbury region, alongside our export activity which is absolutely critical for the Canterbury region, so it is important that we maximise the spend of funds to reposition these sectors for the future.

"We need to ensure this additional funding is focused on not only supporting those businesses who have been impacted, but to make sure we focus on a long term strategy for this sector that means it comes out bigger, better stronger and more sustainable in the future."

Ms Watson says the focus on small business will make a significant difference for the region.

"The inclusion of $10 million for small business to improve e-commerce offerings and incentives and grants to encourage e-commerce adoption will play a key role in helping those businesses that are on the edge to be able to focus their energies on delivering their offering to a much wider customer-base.

"We are also pleased to see the focus on preparing for the future of work with the $1.6 billion Trades and Apprentice Package to provide opportunities for people of all ages to receive training, including specific $50 million for Māori Apprentice and Trades Training, and a further $121 million for community initiatives for at risk young people.

"Our people are our future, and our future workforce relies heavily on those coming through and those in existing work to have the key skills and abilities to ensure a productive workforce.

"The additional $3 billion for infrastructure projects will also be welcomed to kickstart work in the region. It is encouraging to hear about the focus on projects that will accelerate not only our economy but also provide a boost for our construction sector and jobs for many who have lost their main source of income."

While Ms Watson says the Budget shows an acknowledgement of the key role businesses will play in the country’s economic recovery, there is little in the way of stripping away inappropriate regulations and controls.

The Chamber will be holding a Post-Budget webinar with Hon Grant Robertson on Monday, 18 May.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 