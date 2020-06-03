Insurtech Expert To Speak At Anziif Webinar About Digital Customer Experiences Post Covid-19

Next week, Insurtech expert Michael Lovegrove will speak to the industry in a virtual webinar about how digital innovations, such as digital customer experience, are crucial for risk management process and business continuity planning. ANZIIF’s webinar Digital innovation, risk management and procurement will take place on June 10, and is open for anyone to attend.

‘Digital innovations, such as digital customer experience, are no longer just a nice- to-have for insurers — they’re crucial as part of business continuity and risk control,’ says Michael Lovegrove, the founder of JRNY, an insurtech company that partners with insurers to help improve the customer journey and experience.

Lovegrove plans to bring home to insurers at the webinar that insurtech partnerships will prepare insurers for a digital future and test any new procurement processes or ways of working post COVID-19.

‘COVID-19 has shown that slow adoption of technology is actually a risk in itself. This is an opportunity for insurers to become more agile and efficient — to test, learn and iterate — which will in turn speed up future innovation projects and improve their future ROI.’

‘This is now more relevant than ever. Come along and join the conversation.’

The webinar is part of ANZIIF’s webinar program, which was launched to support the industry and ensure professional development learning opportunities continue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

