Approval For New Crop-protecting Insecticide

The Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has approved a new insecticide, Vayego, for use in New Zealand, subject to conditions.

This insecticide is used to keep codling moths, leaf rollers and other pests away from apples, pears, grapes, and stone fruit crops.

Vayego contains tetraniliprole, an active ingredient that is new to New Zealand and has only recently been approved for use in Australia, South Korea, and Canada. Tests here have found that although tetraniliprole is not rapidly degradable, it also does not build up over time. Allowing this insecticide to be used in New Zealand provides more choice for farmers, which is considered to be a significant benefit.

Following public consultation, a decision-making committee has determined that Vayego can be used safely, when the rules are followed. These rules include a limit on how much of the insecticide can be used at a time, and not using it near waterways.

“This is one of the most complex evaluations we have ever completed for a new active ingredient”, says the Acting General Manager of Hazardous Substances and New Organisms, Dr Clark Ehlers.

“The manufacturer first sought approval for this substance two years ago. It was important that sufficient time was allowed to rigorously evaluate the risks and benefits of this product in full before a decision was made.”

Read the full Vayego application decision

Watch this short video to learn how the EPA makes decisions about hazardous substances and new organisms

