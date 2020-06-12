Vodafone Takes The Gold For 5G Campaign

Vodafone is delighted to have been awarded Gold in the Corporate Public Relations category at the Public Relations Institute of New Zealand (PRINZ) awards for 2020. The win was awarded for the digital services company’s campaign around the launch of its 5G network in New Zealand.

The Corporate Public Relations award recognises an outstanding project or programme under-taken by a corporate or an agency on behalf of a corporate client.

Vodafone’s ‘Life to the Power of 5G’ campaign aimed to inform, educate and inspire Kiwis as the business launched the next generation mobile network, through a range of public relations elements such as media engagement, events, content partnerships and activations.

Vodafone’s Senior Communications Lead, Nicky Preston, says the team was honoured by the win.

“This campaign was a massive cross-functional effort across the business, involving a range of different elements, and we’re honoured to be recognized for all the mahi by PRINZ.

“Being the first to launch a commercial mobile 5G network in Aotearoa posed challenges such as educating the public on what this world-leading technology meant for New Zealand, but our team was energised by the opportunities and the innovation that we saw unfolding.

“We are excited to continue telling our 5G story and get even more Kiwis connected through this powerful technology.”

To learn more about Vodafone NZ’s 5G network, please go here: https://www.vodafone.co.nz/5G/

