Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Former Distance Learning Organisation’s Headquarters Placed On The Market For Sale

Tuesday, 16 June 2020, 9:35 am
Press Release: Bayleys

The land and building which formerly housed the headquarters for a distance learning provider’s head offices have been placed on the market for sale.

The property at 55 Rickit Road in the South Waikato township of Te Awamutu consists of a 1,466 square metre two-storey administrative office premises previously used by the organisation known as Mahi Ora.

The education provider was established in 2000 to provide free home-based distance learning courses predominantly servicing the needs of the Maori population with the aim of securing employment.

The successful Mahi Ora programmes enrolled more than 50,000 participants within four years of opening – at one stage signing up some 400 new students a month. Mahi Ora eventually went on to become part of the bigger Te Wananga o Aotearoa.

Now the 1,740 square metres of land and vacant office building at 55 Rickit Road in Te Awamutu are now being marketed for sale at by tender through Bayleys Hamilton, with tenders closing on June 25. Salespeople Alex ten Hove and Mike Swanson said the commercially-configured premises had a new building standards rating of 76 percent.

The freehold land at 55 Rickit Road is zoned commercial (8A) under the Waipa District Council plan. Mr ten Hove said the building featured a mix of partitioned offices, meeting rooms, open-plan work environments, along with staff bathroom and lunchroom amenities.

“The two levels are connected by a central lift and a stairwell, with a reception lobby area on the lower floor accessed off Rickit Road. The core of building was constructed in the 1950s and was significantly expanded and refurbished in the 1980s. The standard of space is above average for similar comparable properties in Te Awamutu,” he said.

“Part of the building’s interior fitout has been refurbished to a public showroom and exhibition space quality to display cultural artworks and artefacts. The building interior comprises several independent office spaces – including 930 square metres on the ground level, 472 square metres of office space on the mezzanine floor, 64 square metres of storage area on the mezzanine level, and the 27 square metre reception area.

“The Rickit Road property has car parking for eight vehicles around its periphery, with additional unmetered street parking immediately outside the premises.

“However, a large sealed courtyard on one corner of the property has been utilised as a basketball court and outdoor seating space, and it would be relatively easy for any new owner to incorporate this quadrant onto the adjacent car parking space to substantially increase the number of vehicle parks within the property,” Mr ten Hove said.

The building is constructed on reinforced concrete foundations, with concrete and steel frames and a metal roof.

Mr Swanson said the now vacant offices were in a state which could be re-occupied immediately, or could be refurbished and reconfigured to sustain any multitude of new layouts – even allowing for the potential of operating a multi-tenanted or shared workspace office complex.

“With the changes now emerging through the New Zealand workplace and economy as a result of Covid-19 - and the impacts those changes are already having on the commercial office environment - the development of a co-working office amenity for example would be a first for Te Awamutu on this scale,” Mr Swanson said.

“Such a reconfiguration of workspace would also allow a small-business owner-occupier who only requires say 30 – 50-square metres of space for example, to also operate from the location – utilising the shared reception service. Under this dynamic, we would expect space to lease for between $165 - $170 per square metre.”

The shared office space/co-working real estate evolution has been growing from small beginnings in New Zealand over the past decade. In the past four years the market has recorded a 224 percent increase in the conversion and availability of co-working office space in Auckland – up from 14,800 square metres in 2016 to some 48,000 square metres now.

“A co-working location at 55 Rickit Road could also become a venue where mobile, IT-reliant staff operating in the central and southern Waikato domain could remotely operate their business activities from,” Mr Swanson said.


“Concurrently, it also foreseeable that major corporates could look to take advantage of a shared space amenity in a location which would allow their remotely-working employees to service the regions from a dedicated hot-desking office space.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:


DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 