Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Southland Continues Run As Highest Performing Region For Residential Investors, Says REINZ

Thursday, 18 June 2020, 4:39 am
Press Release: REINZ

The Southland region continues to remain the strongest performing region for residential property investors with the second highest capital gains in the country and second highest yield, according to the latest edition of the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

Capital gains in Southland increased by 22.0% for the three months ending March when compared to the same time last year with median prices going from $287,000 to $350,150. Additionally, yields increased 4.8% year-on-year making it the standout region for residential property investors in New Zealand.

Close behind in terms of strong returns for investors was the West Coast region with the third highest capital gains in the country (up 17.4%) but the highest yield for New Zealand at 6.1%.

Similarly, the Manawatu-Wanganui region performed very well in terms of capital gains, up 23.9% year-on-year, the highest in the country, and had good annual yields at 4.3% annually making it another region where investors will have seen good returns over the past 12 months.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “All regions across the country saw a good lift in capital gains for investors a result of strong median prices increases; with all but three regions (Auckland, Canterbury and Nelson) seeing double-digit increases.

“Again, Southland has proved to be the ‘standout’ region in terms of providing investors with good returns – a trend we’ve seen for a number of months now, mostly the result of low property prices and good rental returns across the region. Additionally, the West Coast has proved to be positive place for investors over the first quarter of the year with the highest yield in the country,” she continues.

“Looking forward, it will be interesting to see what level of impact COVID-19 has for residential property investors, particularly when you take into account the rental freeze and some tenants’ inability to pay their rent due to job losses,” continues Norwell.

At the other end of the scale, the Capital Gains and Rental Yields Report found that Auckland had the third to lowest capital gains across the country (up 7.5% year-on-year) and the lowest annual yield of all regions (3.2%), making it the worst performing region for residential property investors.

“Auckland’s property prices peaked at $945,000 in March so it’s not entirely surprising that Auckland fell toward the bottom of the table in terms of both capital gains and yield. Even though we’re in a post-COVID environment, there is still a shortage of listings which continues to put pressure on investors from a pricing perspective, particularly when they are often competing with first home buyers for purchases.

“Looking forward, the following few months are likely to be an interesting time for investors. On one hand we’ve got some of the lowest lending rates we’ve ever had, the LVRs have technically been temporarily removed and lending to investors is up 25.7% year-on-year. But on the flip side, the country is facing significant levels of rising unemployment and investors are waiting with bated breath to find out whether the 90-day notice will be removed as part of the Residential Tenancies Act changes,” concludes Norwell.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:


DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 