Julian Ellis Joins Opes Partners As A Property Partner

Christchurch-based property investment firm, Opes Partners recently appointed Julian Ellis as a property partner at the firm.

Opes Partners Managing Director, Andrew Nicol says “Julian is both an experienced investor and an experienced property partner. We are delighted that’s he’s chosen to join our team.”

Before joining Opes Partner, Ellis was employed by Development Christchurch Limited, the Urban Development agency for Christchurch City Council. He worked there as a Commercial Manager.

That experience in the public sector, along with his prior experience in the private sector are the critical factors for the appointment, says Nicol.

Julian says “I’ve known Andrew for the better of a decade, and I am pleased to join him and the team at Opes Partners. They have a great group of investor clients, and I’m looking forward to helping them improve their financial futures.”

Ellis continues, “what drew me to Opes Partners was their commitment to providing honest information to the market and their comprehensive approach to financial education. It’s amazing what the team produces, from podcasts to videos, to 16,000-word blogs, and now their recent acquisition of JUNO magazine”.

