Best Of Natural Awards 2020 New Zealand Made Scoops Multiple Awards

Friday, 19 June 2020, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Aleph Beauty

New Zealand manufactured Aleph Beauty, a premium, natural makeup brand has claimed three wins from the inaugural NZ Best of Natural Awards, with two announced in March and the final award, People’s Choice announced in June.

The inaugural Best of Natural Awards attracted hundreds of entries from local and international brands. The Awards champion the best natural products and celebrate those with the highest quality ingredients, ethical and environmental standards. The Best of Natural Awards were judged by three independent judges, with each product submitted individually tested and judged following strict criteria for what a natural product should be.

The Best of Natural categories, awarded to Aleph Beauty are, Best Eye for Radiance Sun and Best Face for their Concealer/Foundation range. People’s Choice award was the public’s opportunity to vote for their favourite cruelty-free, not tested on animals and free from the ingredients on HealthPost’s red list.

Aleph Beauty won People’s Choice by a large margin, with voters saying they chose Aleph Beauty for its natural qualities and professional finish leaving their skin feeling and looking great, as well as being environmentally friendly and made in New Zealand.

Aleph Beauty have said they are “Incredibly grateful for everyone’s support and so honoured being amongst other brands that we admire. As a small, new company we cannot thank everyone enough.”

A premium, natural makeup line, Aleph Beauty was launched in September 2018 by Emma Peters and Jim Hudson. Emma, a makeup artist with 20+ years in the industry and a wealth of knowledge in natural health and wellbeing, co-founded Aleph Beauty with Jim who has more than 20 years’ experience in the advertising and film industries. Aleph Beauty is a range of multi-functional, premium, natural and vegan makeup products that deliver outstanding performance.

A range of makeup products that were high-performing, multi-functional, premium and clean and environmentally conscious, were everything Emma valued in a makeup brand and had been on Emma’s mind since the early years of her makeup career. This resulted in Aleph Beauty becoming one of the first brands to manufacture its entire range of colour cosmetics in New Zealand.

With people embracing the brand ethos and innovative product range, Aleph Beauty are staying true to their values of supporting the health and wellbeing of people and in the process, supporting the health and wellbeing of the planet and animals. Since its inception, Aleph Beauty now boasts five shades to its Concealer/Foundation, six Cheek/Lip Tints and two Radiance products, a Serum/Primer and a Vegan Diffuser Brush, with further products in development.

An essential foundation of Aleph Beauty is the personal hands-on approach by Emma to product development, in conjunction with the ability to manufacture in New Zealand. As such, formulation of the range is undertaken by Emma who has strict filters through which she selects suppliers and ingredients. This ensures the range is ethical, clean, GMO-free and cruelty-free and vegan.

With the range designed to not cost the earth, Aleph Beauty only choose sustainable, recyclable and compostable packaging to create minimal environmental impact. Extensive research is carried out on all ingredients to ensure the supply chain does not compromise their ethics and the ingredients are fit for purpose.

 

