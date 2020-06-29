Out Of Home Never Looked So Good

Today, OOHMAA (Out of Home Media Association of Aotearoa, previously OMANZ), launches a nationwide Out of Home campaign designed to highlight the strength and effectiveness of Out of Home as a broadcast medium.

The campaign titled ‘Out of Home Never Looked…’ features a bold, simple, and flexible style underpinned by a heart-eye graphic and range of dynamic creative, specifically tailored for the sites stating ‘Out of Home never looked so good… even stuck in traffic, even with bad weather, even with backseat drivers’.

Unsworth Shepherd, a local brand strategy and identity design company created the new brand identity for OOHMAA. Creative Director John Shepherd says that understanding and harnessing the effectiveness of Out of Home is about connecting directly with audiences through the medium.

“We enjoyed the challenge of balancing comms and craft to create a unique identity for OOHMAA on such a visible platform. It’s bold, engaging, and eye-catching, all the things that encompass what Out of Home advertising achieves for brands every single day,” says Shepherd.

“The campaign reflects upon some of those key day-to-day moments that Kiwis never thought they would miss following the country’s nationwide lockdown period, such as running errands, doing the school run or being stuck in traffic and we used this to connect audiences with the freedom of ‘Out of Home’.”

Out of Home industry has seen a 4-year compound annual growth rate of over 16% and resulted in Out of Home’s share of the New Zealand advertising spends growing from 5.34% to 6.29%. In 2019, revenue year-on-year was up 22%, the highest increase of any media channel.

OOHMAA General Manager, Natasha O’Connor says that the continued growth of the industry and the shift towards the platform encompassing more than simply outdoor advertising is directly reflected in the rebranding to OOHMAA.

“Out of Home media reaches people on the street, in shopping malls, retail outlets, universities, airports, ferries, rail and bus terminals – the minute you step outside your door, regardless of where you go, you’ll be reached by an Out of Home message so the shift from ‘Outdoor’ to ‘Out of Home’ encompasses this,” says O’Connor.

“It was only fitting that we launched our new brand identity with an Out of Home campaign and having support from both OOHMAA members and non-members continues our journey towards a united industry in Aotearoa,” continues O’Connor.

The campaign will be live for two weeks running nationwide across over 350 sites supported by OOHMAA members (JCDecaux, oOH!, QMS, Media5, Ad-Vantage, and Bekon), and non-members (GO Media, Shout Media, and Phantom).

