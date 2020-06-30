Bell Gully's Rainbow Tick Accreditation Renewed Again

Bell Gully is delighted to announce that its Rainbow Tick accreditation has been renewed once again.

The firm was first awarded the Rainbow Tick in 2016, after demonstrating its strong commitment to ensuring inclusion and support of the LGBTQI+ community.

Following a review of Bell Gully's current policies, procedures and training, our accreditation has been renewed for another year. This review involved in-house focus groups run by Rainbow Tick with Bell Gully staff which highlighted that the firm is excelling across many areas including external engagement, staff engagement and organisational development.

Chair Anna Buchly said the firm is proud to hold the Rainbow Tick, with the accolade testament to the hard work of people across Bell Gully.

“A major part of Bell Gully's culture is about supporting our people to be themselves and create an inclusive and open environment for all," she said.

“Rainbow Tick recognition reaffirms Bell Gully's commitment to the LGBTQI+ community both within and outside the firm."

David Friar, partner and head of the firm's LGBTQI+ group, added: “The renewed accreditation confirms Bell Gully's strong commitment to diversity and inclusion. We look forward to continuing to work with Rainbow Tick and its network of organisations to further support diversity and the inclusion of the LGBTQI+ community in New Zealand workplaces."

Bell Gully's LGBTQI+ group is part of the firm's wider 'BelonG' committee which encapsulates a broad range of diversity and inclusion initiatives including our Women at Bell Gully and Parents networks.

