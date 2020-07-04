Creating Musical Experiences For 140 Years

The iconic music business, Lewis Eady is celebrating its 140th anniversary in 2020. Established in 1880 by Lewis R Eady, Lewis Eady was the oldest family-owned and operated music business in Australasia until its acquisition by Chiron Group New Zealand in 2019. Today, Lewis Eady specialises in pianos, guitars and music education.

Lewis Eady has always focused on the sale of quality pianos, print music and classical instruments. For over 100 years, it has been and still is the only New Zealand agent for Steinway & Sons and Steinway's subsidiaries, Boston and Essex pianos. Since its humble beginnings in the Auckland’s CBD in 1880, the business expanded to include a Music School now with over 1,000 students enrolled across Auckland and Wellington, a Charitable Trust committed to supporting young, emerging musicians in New Zealand, an in-house cafe - NOTE, and the country’s first ever Steinway Technical Department.

Lewis Eady has firmly established itself into the New Zealand music industry through various innovative ventures. In the 1920s, it established one of Auckland’s first private radio stations, 1ZR, and helped set up a dedicated Music section at Auckland Central Library, the first of its kind in a public library in Australasia at the time. Lewis Eady also gifted four grand pianos to the city of Auckland over the years.

“People are at the heart of all we do. That is what differentiates us from other music businesses and what has kept us going for all these years,” says John Eady, the fourth-generation owner and now General Manager of Lewis Eady. “The reason why Lewis Eady has gone from strength to strength is because of the unwavering support from the New Zealand music community. So, thank you for being part of our journey - here’s to 140 years more!”

2020 marks Lewis Eady's 140th anniversary. From July until November, Lewis Eady will host an array of events in celebration of this milestone, including a concert series featuring emerging New Zealand musicians and a special collaboration with New Zealand artist Scott Eady as part of the Artweek Auckland 2020 Programme. Lewis Eady has also commissioned a one-off 140th Anniversary Custom Guitar from Martin Guitars, complete with a Paua inlayed rosette and 'LE' emblem. Valued at $15,000, this piece of history will be auctioned off at the 140th Anniversary Sale in November (unless sold prior).

Lewis Eady's love and devotion to music has been the driving force of the business and has undoubtedly instilled a genuine appreciation of music to generations of New Zealanders. The team at Lewis Eady looks forward to another 140 years of creating musical experiences.

For the full list of events, go to www.lewiseady.co.nz/140th-anniversary-events

