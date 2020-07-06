Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Rural ‘One-Stop Shop’ Land And Building Up For Sale As A ‘One Stop’ Property Investment

Monday, 6 July 2020, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

The land and building housing a discount household products store in Paeroa have been placed on the market for sale.

The single-storey property at 34 Belmont Road houses Sunny’s – a smaller version of The Warehouse but with carpet on the shop floor - which sells everything from camping and fishing gear alongside car care products, through to fancy dress costumes and healthcare accessories.

34 Belmont Road, Paeroa

Sunny’s variety stores opened its first shop in Whangamata in 1995 and has grown steadily since. The chain now has six branches – two in Mount Maunganui, along with sites in Whanganui, Whangamata, Katikati, and the Paeroa outlet.

The Paeroa location at Belmont Street is zoned Commercial 8A under the Hauraki District Council plan. Now the 769-square metre freehold site and the 560-square metre concrete block constructed building at 34 Belmont Road are being marketed for sale at auction on August 6 through Bayleys Hamilton.

34 Belmont Road, Paeroa 

Salesperson Josh Smith said the property, and Sunny’s as the sole tenant, both benefitted from a 17-metre glass window frontage onto Belmont Road – allowing extensive showcasing of Sunny’s plethora of household wares and lifestyle products on the display racks inside.

“Inside, the open-plan retail space at the front of the rectangular-shaped store allows for aisle upon aisle of stacked shelves packed with a massive stock range. Meanwhile, the rear of the store contains facilities such as a kitchen area and toilet amenities,” Smith said.

“The rear of the building has double-door access to the loading zone and goods delivery area for restocking the shop floor. This portion of the property also features several goods storage sheds – enabling the main building to maximise its floorspace as a retail outlet.

“Sunny’s is affectionately known as Paeroa’s answer to The Warehouse – except that it is instantly recognisable through its yellow branding rather than as the ‘big red shed.’”

Mr Smith said customer parking was available immediately outside the store on both Hall Street and Belmont Road – the main retail strip running through the centre of Paeroa township, also known as State Highway 2.

“Neighbouring premises in the immediate vicinity include the likes of Hauraki District Council’s offices, multiple cafes and antique shops which Paeroa is famous for, and the standard array of service town retailers such as banks, pharmacies, and liquor outlets,” Smith said.

Sunny’s is currently on a three-year lease at the Belmont Road property, running through to 2022, and with two further six-year rights of renewal - generating annual income of $45,000 plus GST.

“Paeroa is one of the Waikato’s more prosperous townships – driven through the domestic tourism activities generated by both the Hauraki Rail Trail and the plethora of antique and collectables shops in the central business district which have made it a destination for this niche retail activity,” Smith said.

“That, in addition to its geographic position on the highway linking Auckland with the Bay of Plenty and lower Eastern Coromandel, ensures Paeroa has consistently-high traffic flows through Belmont Road. The Sunny’s building is one of the bigger premises in the town’s main retail strip.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Chartered Accountants: COVID-19 Fails To Knock Kiwi Investor Confidence, But More Disclosure Wanted

Three months of COVID-19 lockdown and investment turmoil has done little to knock confidence in New Zealand capital markets and listed companies with overall investor sentiment very similar to 2019, an investor survey held in mid June shows. However, ... More>>

ALSO:

Taxation: Black-Market Tobacco Sidesteps $287 Million In Excise Tax

Year-on-year increases in consumption of illicit tobacco in New Zealand have seen illegal trade swell to 11.5% of the total market. If consumed legally, illicit products would have netted the Government $287 million in excise tax during 2019. Independent ... More>>

ALSO:

Energy Sector: Meridian Spilled Water To Hike Electricity Prices - Authority Ruling

The Electricity Authority has found that generator Meridian Energy manipulated the power market, costing consumers about $80 million. More>>

ALSO:

XE Data Update: RBNZ Official Cash Rate Decision

The RBNZ will keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 0.25%. T he key points in the RBNZ statement are: RBNZ keeps the OCR unchanged at 0.25% Maintain the LSAP (large scale asset purchase) at NZD$60 billion. Committee prepared to use additional monetary ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: Kiwis Ignore Promise Of Cheaper Power

Electric Kiwi and Flick Electric Co are joint winners of Canstar Blue’s award for Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Providers From putting on an extra layer – rather than turning on a heater – to turning off lights and choosing the energy-saving ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:


Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: The Climate Record That Keeps Getting Broken

Among the multitude of New Zealand climate statistics there is one record that continues to be broken month after month. Since January 2017 there has not been one month that recorded a below average nationwide temperature, according to NIWA’s seven station ... More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:

Science: 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes Announced

The 2019 Prime Minister’s Science Prizes have been announced in a digital livestream event today. The Prizes recognise the impact of science on New Zealanders’ lives, celebrate the achievements of current scientists and encourage scientists of the ... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Fuel, Alcohol Costs To Go Up From Today

The increase today in the taxes on fuel, road user charges and alcohol is being called a tone-deaf move. More>>

ALSO:

Stardome Observatory: Young Kiwi Astro-Photographer Shoots For The Stars

Matariki by Josh Kirkley. The stars are aligning for up-and-coming Auckland-based astro-photographer Josh Kirkley (Kāi Tahu). During lockdown, one of his images was picked up by NASA and shared on the space agency’s Instagram to its 59.2 million ... More>>


DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 