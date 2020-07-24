Event To Showcase Support Programmes For Employers

Whanganui & Partners is hosting a free event on Thursday 6 August to help employers understand the support available to them through new Central Government schemes.

Hannah Kelly from Whanganui & Partners says the Employment Support Showcase will start with a welcome from the mayor and an introduction from herself about the packages available and employment opportunities coming up.

Attendees will then be invited to visit stations set up around themes. The Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment will speak about wage support and subsidies. The Tertiary Education Commission and UCOL will have information about upskilling and fees support for training.

The Whanganui District Employment and Training Trust, 100% SWEET and Ag Challenge will speak about initiatives for getting youth 'work ready' and connecting to young workers. The Regional Business Partner Network will have information about staffing and employment support related to expansion or restructure.

Kelly says the showcase is a great opportunity for employers of all sizes to gain clarity about the programmes available and how they apply to their business.

“There is quite a bit of support out there, but it’s not necessarily easy to find it all or figure out which are appropriate. The Showcase will give employers the chance to find all the information in one place and talk directly with someone about how it might work for their business,” Kelly said.

Kelly says many different organisations and people have come together to make the event possible, and all of them are excited about connecting Whanganui employers to support.

“The programmes that will be presented offer great opportunities not just for employers, but to workers and the wider community as part of our collective response to the economic impact of COVID-19,” Kelly said.

The event will be held in the Pioneer Room at the War Memorial Centre from 5:30pm to 7:00pm on Thursday 6 August 2020. Employers of all sizes and across all industries are welcome. For more information, visit whanganuiandpartners.nz/employmentsupport

