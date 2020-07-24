Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Event To Showcase Support Programmes For Employers

Friday, 24 July 2020, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Whanganui and Partners

Whanganui & Partners is hosting a free event on Thursday 6 August to help employers understand the support available to them through new Central Government schemes.

Hannah Kelly from Whanganui & Partners says the Employment Support Showcase will start with a welcome from the mayor and an introduction from herself about the packages available and employment opportunities coming up.

Attendees will then be invited to visit stations set up around themes. The Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment will speak about wage support and subsidies. The Tertiary Education Commission and UCOL will have information about upskilling and fees support for training.

The Whanganui District Employment and Training Trust, 100% SWEET and Ag Challenge will speak about initiatives for getting youth 'work ready' and connecting to young workers. The Regional Business Partner Network will have information about staffing and employment support related to expansion or restructure.

Kelly says the showcase is a great opportunity for employers of all sizes to gain clarity about the programmes available and how they apply to their business.

“There is quite a bit of support out there, but it’s not necessarily easy to find it all or figure out which are appropriate. The Showcase will give employers the chance to find all the information in one place and talk directly with someone about how it might work for their business,” Kelly said.

Kelly says many different organisations and people have come together to make the event possible, and all of them are excited about connecting Whanganui employers to support.

“The programmes that will be presented offer great opportunities not just for employers, but to workers and the wider community as part of our collective response to the economic impact of COVID-19,” Kelly said.

The event will be held in the Pioneer Room at the War Memorial Centre from 5:30pm to 7:00pm on Thursday 6 August 2020. Employers of all sizes and across all industries are welcome. For more information, visit whanganuiandpartners.nz/employmentsupport

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Whanganui and Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Volcano Detection: Eruption Alert System Would Have Given 16 Hours’ Warning At Whakaari

An alert system that could have given 16 hours’ warning of last year’s eruption at Whakaari/White Island is ready for deployment, University of Auckland scientists say, with warning systems for Ruapehu and Tongariro the next priority. ... More>>

Honesty Is The Best Policy: 1 In 6 Kiwis Have Lied On Their Car Insurance Application

20 July 2020, New Zealand – Thousands of Kiwis are at risk of having their car insurance claims rejected, according to research by Finder , a car insurance comparison site that has recently launched in New Zealand. According to a Finder ... More>>

Stats NZ: Falling Prices In June Quarter Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

The consumers price index (CPI) fell 0.5 percent in the June 2020 quarter as the COVID-19 global pandemic saw cheaper petrol and falling hotel and motel prices, Stats NZ said today. It was the first fall in quarterly inflation since the December 2015 ... More>>

Transport: International Arrivals In May Lowest In 61 Years

The number of people that arrived in New Zealand in May 2020 was the lowest for any month since May 1959, because of COVID-19-related border and travel restrictions, Stats NZ said today. There were 5,600 arrivals in May 2020 compared with 4,700 in ... More>>

ALSO:

It’s All In The Genomes: New Study Reveals Scale Of Havelock North Campylobacteriosis Outbreak

When the campylobacteria outbreak hit Havelock North in 2016, no-one fully understood how widely it affected the local communities. Gene-sequencing technology used by scientists has shown the true scale of the outbreak. The joint study from ESR, Massey ... More>>

ALSO:

Tiwai Point: Rio Tinto Announces Plans To Close Tiwai Point Smelter

Rio Tinto has just announced that it will wind down New Zealand Aluminium Smelters - the Tiwai Point smelter - saying the business is no longer viable. More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mixed Performance By Regions Leaves National Emissions Picture Unchanged

Approximately two-thirds of New Zealand’s regions recorded decreases in their total greenhouse gas emissions, while one-third of regions saw increases between 2007 and 2018, Stats NZ said today. “While some regions reduced their emissions, ... More>>

RNZ: Economic Activity And Business Confidence Bouncing Back

Two surveys from ANZ show business confidence and economic activity have rebounded, but uncertainty about the future remains extreme. More>>

ALSO:

Govt: Extended Loan Scheme Keeps Business Afloat

Small businesses are getting greater certainty about access to finance with an extension to the interest-free cashflow loan scheme to the end of the year. The Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme has already been extended once, to 24 July. Revenue and Small ... More>>

ALSO:


Building Recession Proof Portfolio? Zoom Your Lens On These Dividend Stocks

Summary High-quality dividend stocks can help investors find solace in market volatility. Dividend yield can be used as an indicator to identify high-grade dividend stocks. Three NZX-listed high-yield dividend stars include South Port New Zealand Limited ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 