Investment Strengthens KiwiRail’s South Island Operations

The $39 million investment in a rail maintenance facility in Waltham will see it become the key to KiwiRail’s future operations in the South Island, KiwiRail Group Chief Executive Greg Miller says.

“This funding announced by the Government today enables us to proceed with confidence to complete the new South Island maintenance depot for locomotives and wagons.

“The project goes to the core resilience of the network and the continued strength of our South Island operations.

“Our existing facilities are spread out and are in buildings that are reaching the end of their useful life.

“This funding enables us to construct brand new facilities that are consolidated in one place, with all the advantages that brings in areas like energy efficiency and improved working conditions for staff.

“It ensures we have the capability we need to maintain a modern locomotive fleet and builds on the investment that is already underway in facilities to work on our scenic carriages.

“Not only will the work at Waltham support hundreds of construction jobs, once finished the new facility will help us attract and retain the staff that we need for rail to play the part it should in New Zealand’s transport network.”

Today’s announcement extends KiwiRail’s mechanical facilities investment programme and further strengthens KiwiRail’s presence in the South Island.

3D SITE WITH RAILS

Exterior Shot 1

© Scoop Media

