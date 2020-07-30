MTA Welcomes Government Action On End-of-life Tyres

The Motor Trade Association has welcomed the news that the Government will prioritise a range of automotive products under the Waste Minimisation Act 2008.

“This announcement provides our members with a solution to problem products they have been grappling with for years,” MTA’s Sector Manager - Energy & Environment Ian Baggott said today.

“Establishing a product stewardship scheme ensures all industry participants are required to contribute to the costs associated with the responsible disposal of tyres, refrigerants, car batteries, and associated e-waste at the end of a vehicle’s useful life,” Mr Baggott said.

“It will remove any barriers preventing the sector from doing the right thing.”

Mr Baggott said MTA had been a long-time supporter of the Tyrewise product stewardship initiative and has had a close association with the Recovery Trust, which managed voluntary disposal of refrigerants.

“We’re especially pleased that the Tyrewise initiative can move forward to implement an effective solution for this serious environmental problem.”

