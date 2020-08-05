Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Editor Appointments

Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Bauer Media

The countdown is on for the highly anticipated return of New Zealand’s best-loved magazines.

Today we are proud to reveal the talented editors who will be at the helm of the country’s most iconic titles.

“While our mastheads are well-loved and respected it takes a great editor with passion and vision to really bring a magazine alive,” says Stuart Dick, General Manager of Bauer Media Auckland. “This group of editors is the best of the best. Using their highly developed editorial knowledge and a deep understanding of their readers’ wants and needs, these editors will take their audiences into an exciting new age of publishing in New Zealand.”

The New Zealand Listener

Pamela Stirling, an icon of current affairs journalism, returns to the coveted editorship of the New Zealand Listener. It’s a role she has held for the past 16 years.

Pamela, an alumna of both Auckland and Victoria Universities, is part of the fabric of the 81-year-old weekly title, having started her career in journalism writing for the New Zealand Listener as a teen.

Following a period of working in the public service at organisations such as the Department of Trade and Industry (later MBIE) and the State Services Commission, Pamela returned to the New Zealand Listener. Her work during this time saw her win numerous accolades for her investigative journalism and awarded the opportunity to study at both Stanford and Cambridge Universities.

Under Pamela’s leadership the New Zealand Listener has won more awards than any other magazine in New Zealand. She is the most recent winner of the Magazine Publisher Association Supreme Editor Award.

No one can read the New Zealand political and cultural landscape like Pamela can.

“It has been deeply moving to see the extraordinary loyalty shown to the Listener by its subscribers and readers during this interregnum,” says Pamela. “This is a much-loved publication and the team and I cannot wait to again produce a compelling weekly magazine that isn’t afraid to rattle cages but which is a positive, energising force in New Zealand’s cultural and intellectual life.”

New Zealand Woman’s Weekly

Marilynn McLachlan will step into the editor’s role on the beloved New Zealand Woman’s Weekly, the country’s best-read magazine. For almost 90 years, the title has been the voice of Kiwi women and Marilynn is well-placed to share those vital stories.

With more than 15 years of journalism experience, including roles on New Idea and Urban List, the former deputy editor of Woman’s Day is looking forward to reconnecting with the passionate Weekly readers and reigniting the treasured community the magazine has always cherished.

“The New Zealand Woman’s Weekly is a national treasure that holds a special place in the hearts of women and it is a great privilege to take on this role. I look forward to connecting with our former readers as well as new ones and sharing the stories that people care about.”

Woman’s Day

Woman’s Day NZ Edition will enter a new era with Sebastian van der Zwan heading up New Zealand’s best-selling magazine.

An expert celebrity journalist for more than 15 years, Sebastian has returned to his home country to take up the role. Most recently he was the editor of NW magazine in Sydney, while previous to this he spent nine years working on Woman’s Day.

“This truly is the most exciting homecoming for me, to be returning to the best little country on the planet, to work on a magazine I love and that is so beloved by New Zealanders, with a team of equally passionate and experienced Kiwis,” says Sebastian.

Kia Ora

Air New Zealand’s inflight magazine Kia Ora will be headed up by multi-award-winning editor, Virginia Larson. For the past 12 years Virginia was in the top job on North & South magazine. She was responsible for some of the current affairs title’s most influential and talked-about investigations. During her editorship of the magazine, North & South was the winner of a staggering 80 awards.

A journalist for more than 30 years, working locally and abroad, Virginia, a former Citi Financial Journalist of the Year and the most recent winner of a Best Travel Feature at the Travel Media Awards, is passionate about telling unique New Zealand stories.

“Shaping Kia Ora magazine’s lively mix of travel, business and lifestyle stories will be both a privilege and a pleasure,” says Virginia. “I look forward to guiding the readers through this wonderful country.”

Your Home and Garden

Bringing her style and journalism expertise to the editorship of Your Home and Garden is Fiona Hawtin. As the former editor of Viva, Fashion Quarterly and Master Builders House of the Year magazine, Fiona’s specialist skillset will see Your Home and Garden embrace a fresh and exciting new start.

“Your Home and Garden is the go-to for aspirational yet achievable ideas and I’m thrilled to get the chance to work on the title,” says Fiona. “As a hardened DIY enthusiast, I’ve spent many weekends painting and decorating and the magazine has long been a source of inspiration for my own home.”

The Australian Women’s Weekly

The portfolio will be headed up by Editorial Director, Sarah Henry, who will also be the New Zealand editor-at-large of The Australian Women’s Weekly, the country’s best-selling monthly magazine.

“Publishing has been my passion since I first discovered Dolly magazine at 11 years old. I feel very lucky to be given the chance to help lead these much-loved titles into a new-look future,” says Sarah.

The editors will be supported by a talented and committed team of art directors, writers, subeditors and commercial sales people, who all bring their specialist skills to the publishing company.

“We can’t wait to see the magazines back in the hands of our loyal readers,” says Stuart Dick.

The magazines will be back on newsstands from September.

TITEEditorOn-sale
Kia OraVirginia LarsonCurrently Publishing
The Australian Women’s Weekly NZ EditionSarah Henry10 September
Woman’s Day NZ EditionSeb van der Zwan21 September
The New Zealand Woman’s WeeklyMarilynn McLachlan21 September
Your Home and GardenFiona Hawtin24 September
The ListenerPamela Stirling28 September

