Car Maintenance A Money-Saver As New Car Sales Fall

Wednesday, 5 August 2020, 6:53 pm
Press Release: Mag and Turbo

With the world economy feeling the crunch of COVID-19, more and more people are looking to tighten their belts. Gone are the days of splurging on flashy new items or travelling to wild and wonderful destinations without a second thought for the cost. The vast majority of the world are hunkering down and staying home. Money is now largely spent on essentials like groceries and media streaming, with bigger purchase items being deferred.

But most of us still own cars, and as lockdown has been lifted we are starting to drive them once again. But given changes to the economic picture and global supply chains, it’s safe to assume many more of us will be opting to fix them when they break, rather than upgrading to a new one. This year has seen a dramatic decrease in sales of all vehicle types, with passenger vehicle sales registering an over 80% decrease when compared to the same period last year. This means that most car owners are opting to stick with their current models, while non-car owners are delaying their purchases.

It’s one thing to save money by not purchasing a new or even a used car, but there are still pitfalls that owners need to look out for. If you’re a car owner who wants to keep your current vehicle for longer, you’re going to have to ensure that it remains in tip-top shape. The better you maintain your vehicle by getting it regularly serviced, ensuring good wheel alignment, checking suspension, and regularly replacing parts as they wear out, the longer your car will last. Trying to pinch pennies when it comes to car maintenance always ends up costing you more in the long run and, in the worst case scenario, can force you into needing to buy a new car or pay for costly repairs when you can least afford it. The smart choice, then, to save money, is investing in good preventive car maintenance.

Mag & Turbo are wheel, tyre and car servicing experts with branches all across New Zealand. They offer a wide array of services and products to help customers keep their cars looking good and running smoothly. If your car’s only outings recently have been to the supermarket, it might be time to book her in for a service to ensure you save money and get the best out of your vehicle for a long time to come.

