Return To Level 3 Lockdown Bad News For Retailers – But No Need To Panic Buy

Retail NZ says the return of COVID-19 is bad news for a struggling sector, but is urging customers not to panic buy.

“The retail sector has been struggling to recover from the effects of the earlier lockdowns, and spending since March is still down nearly 10 per cent,” Greg Harford, Retail NZ Chief Executive said today. “A further lockdown has the potential to be catastrophic for struggling businesses, and Retail NZ is hoping that the new lockdown will be lifted quickly once the full situation is known and managed.

“Under Alert Level 3, retail stores cannot open their doors to the public, unless they are essential services, but can sell online and provide contactless click and collect services. This will have a big impact on Auckland retailers. The rest of the country remains at Level 2, and retailers outside Auckland need to maintain social distancing in store. We recommend that all retailers have the official COVID-19 Tracer App QR Code on display for customers and staff.

“There is no need for panic buying – essential services such as supermarkets will remain open, even at Alert Level 3. Retail NZ is calling for everyone to stay calm and #shopnormal”.

