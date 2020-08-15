Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Advice From February’s $50 Million Powerball Must Be Won Winners

Saturday, 15 August 2020, 5:16 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Two people who shared $50 million in the Must Be Won draw in February both say keeping your circle small and getting solid financial advice following a big win is a must, but having some fun is also important.

Kiwis around the country are dreaming of winning the big one and two people who know that feeling well are the Auckland and Hawkes Bay winners of February’s historic $50 million Must Be Won draw.

“I was in complete and utter shock for about a week or so. Things started to feel a bit more normal after that and I started to get excited as the reality of the win sunk in,” said the Hawkes Bay winner.

“Initially it was a whirlwind of emotions, there was a lot of shock at first, I couldn’t believe it happened, it was very surreal,” said the Auckland winner.

Six months on, the $25.1 million winners, are offering advice to our next big winner – or winners.

“My advice for future winners would be to get some good advice from people you can trust, like financial advisors and lawyers,” said the Hawkes Bay winner.

“But also have some fun and do things that you may not have been able to do before your win. It could be something you’ve always wanted to buy but never been able to afford or even just having an extra meal out with your friends and family,” she said.

The Auckland winner had this advice to add.

“Keep your circle small, but definitely share the news with someone, you will need the support of at least one other person to get you through those first weeks.”

“For me, that was so important, it gave me people to talk to and bounce ideas off while I got my head around the whole thing,” said the winner.

New Zealand’s largest ever Powerball prize of $44.1 million was scored by a Hibiscus Coast couple in 2016, and they gave this advice.

“First of all, don’t have a heart attack! That’s the most important thing to remember,” laughed the one of the winners.

“But seriously, my best piece of advice is to remember to eat and sleep in the first two weeks. It’s the little things like that that are easy to forget in the early days after a big win.

“Finally, the best thing we did was get good financial advice. Make sure they’re on the same wavelength as you and go into the conversation with a good idea of what you want to do long-term.”

So, what have our most recent big winners been up to since February?

“I’ve bought a new house which we moved into recently and I’ve helped out family and friends,” said the Hawkes Bay winner.

“I know it sounds cliché, but it has been absolutely life-changing for us. I can do everything I had envisioned doing in my life now and it helps me to build a better future for my kids and family,” she said.

After paying off their mortgage and helping their immediate family, the Auckland winner has recently purchased a holiday bach.

“I’ve bought a property in my happy place which I’m excited about. I can’t wait to make memories there with the kids because that’s what this is all about – the huge grins on their faces when we share special memories,” said the winner.

It’s guaranteed that one or more lucky Kiwis are going to win big tonight – but you need your lucky ticket to be in to win!

We know that Must Be Won draws are exciting, but as always, Lotto NZ encourages all customers to know their limit and play within it.We don’t want customers to spend more than they can afford and feel comfortable with. This is especially important in this time of uncertainty. Find out more about the tools and resources we offerhere.

Every year, 100% of Lotto NZ profits support over 3,000 good causes all around the country and with over $4.6 billion* returned to Kiwi communities since 1987, it would be hard to find a community that hasn’t felt the positive impact of Lotto NZ funding.

* From 1 August 1987 to 30 June 2019

Top five tips for winners: 

  • Take your time deciding what to do next – don’t make any big decisions like leaving your job or making expensive purchases until you’ve had a chance to work out what you really want to do with your winnings
  • Think carefully about who you tell about your big win – once you tell them, you can’t un-tell them! 
     
  • One of the best pieces of advice our winners have for other lucky people in their situation is to put the majority of the winnings in a savings account for around three months. This gives winners plenty of time to let the reality of their win sink in before they begin spending 
     
  • Get professional financial advice from a registered financial advisor. Financial advisors are experts in helping people manage their money and have lots of advice to help winners manage their unexpected windfall 
     
  • Have fun! Winning Powerball is an incredible time in a winner’s life, so remember to take time to enjoy the experience.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Lotto New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

Retail: Post-Lockdown Retail Card Spending Picks Up

The rise in retail card spending was boosted by sales of furniture, hardware, and appliances, Stats NZ said today. “For a third consecutive month, card spending on the long-lasting goods (durables) remained at higher levels than last year, after ... More>>


Contact: Business Drops, New Generation On Hold

New Zealand’s second-largest energy company Contact Energy (‘Contact’) released its full year financial results for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 (‘FY20’) this morning. More>>

Mining: OceanaGold Announces Receipt Of WKP Mining Permit

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has received the mining permit for Wharekirauponga ('WKP') on the North Island of New Zealand. ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: COVID-19 Lockdown Has Widespread Effects On Labour Market

In the June 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent, down from 4.2 percent last quarter, while underutilisation rose, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

NZ Post: New Research By NZ Post Shows Online Shopping Grew 105% In Alert Level 3

New research by NZ Post into how the COVID-19 response has impacted the way Kiwis shop online, shows online shopping increased 105%* when the country moved into Alert Level 3, and may have changed the way Kiwis shop permanently. Online spend peaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwis Confident Financial Markets Will Recover From COVID-19, Plan To Increase Investments

Despite the majority (60%) of investors experiencing losses as a result of COVID-19, the outlook on investing remains positive, according to a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey. Most Kiwis (71%) were optimistic that the pandemic will pass eventually ... More>>

FIRST Union: Warehouse Using Covid For Cover As Extensive Restructure Makes Everyone Worse Off

(FIRST Union comments on The Warehouse consultation and proposed restructure) 'Unfortunately the Warehouse have done the disappointing thing and used Covid-19 to justify a bunch of operational business decisions that will leave hundreds of workers without jobs ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 