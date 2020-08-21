Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Change In Alert Levels Impacts Businesses’ Confidence, Sign Of Things To Come

Friday, 21 August 2020, 9:15 am
Press Release: Business Central

Results from the Central New Zealand business confidence survey may be a telling sign of things to come says Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"Our survey was in the field during the transition up the COVID alert levels, and showed businesses had a heightened level of uncertainty and a loss of confidence after the Prime Minister’s announcement on the 11th August," says John Milford, Chief Executive of Business Central and the Wellington Chamber.

"While this is to be expected, we’re concerned that it’s a sign of things to come."

The latest business confidence survey, complied by across the Wellington Regional Chambers of Commerce and Business Central, was conducted during a 12-day period between the 3rd and 14th August, including three days when New Zealand changed alert levels, Auckland to level three and the rest of the country to level two.

"Retail sales and traffic reports were all telling us that Kiwis were getting out and supporting their local businesses, and that was reflected in the early confidence numbers.

"Had we continued in level one, we would have seen improved confidence numbers across all five indicators.

"But the sudden drop in confidence after the August 11th announcement meant most indicators remained the same or were worse than our May survey results.

"The results are also further evidence that businesses need certainty and stability in order to rebuild their confidence. With this move back up to level two, many will be back into survival mode.

"Overall, businesses’ confidence in the New Zealand economy dropped further from May with a net 61 per cent expecting the national economy to be worse in 12 months’ time.

"A significant majority of the business community are also expecting the regional economy to be worse in 12 months’ time, with a net 73 per cent of respondents responding negatively.

"A small sign of optimism within the business community, however, is the improvement in businesses’ expectations of their own situation in 12 months’ time. While still a net negative 7 per cent result, there is a month-on-month improvement on our May and March numbers, which were net negative 21 and 13 per cent respectively on the same question.

"The survey also asked respondents about barriers to business and the open-ended results were telling. Before the alert level announcement, consumer behaviour and staffing issues were the top two issues, 22 and 21 per cent of respondents had some issue relating to these barriers, respectively.

"But after the alert level announcement, direct mentions of ‘COVID’, ‘lockdown’, and ‘virus’, jumped from 11 per cent to 40 per cent.

"COVID and the alert level change certainly influenced businesses’ immediate concerns and created an uncertain environment as businesses had to re-adjust back to life under level 2 restrictions.

"For many businesses, the return to level 2 has also meant a loss of revenue. Not only have people stayed away from shops and eateries, but clients and other businesses are putting projects and plans on hold.

"My message to the community would be; stay safe, wear a mask when you’re out, scan the QR codes where ever you go, and please continue to go out and support your local businesses if you can."

The quarterly survey was sent to Wellington Regional Chambers of Commerce and Business Central members across New Zealand - from Gisborne and New Plymouth down to Nelson. There was a total of 335 responses, 275 responses were before the alert-level announcement, and 60 responses came after the announcement was made.

The survey also asked several questions related to the 2020 General Election. These results will be released along with the Wellington Chamber of Commerce’s Election 2020 Manifesto at the Wellington Chamber & Dominion Post debate on Wednesday, 23rd September.

The next quarterly business confidence survey will take place in November 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Business Central on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>

Auckland: Business Not Doing Business

A survey of Auckland Business reveals that not as many are doing the Business Government thinks. In a survey undertaken by the Auckland Business Chamber over the last 24 hours: Only 20% of businesses are operating at 100% Only 28% of businesses are operating ... More>>

Statistics: National Population Estimates: At 30 June 2020

National population estimates give the best measure between census dates of the population that usually lives in an area, by age and sex, for the total New Zealand area. More>>

The Narrow Divide: New Poll Shows Tight Political Race For SME Votes

In a major turnaround following nearly a decade of MYOB election polls, Labour is currently the preferred political party of New Zealand’s SMEs, with 38% of SME owners and decision makers intending to vote red in the upcoming General Election, ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Further Easing In Monetary Policy Delivered

Tēnā koutou katoa, welcome all. The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme up to $100 billion so as to further lower retail interest rates in order to achieve its remit. The eligible assets remain ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

RNZ: James Shaw Says Kiwibank, Not Ministers Should Decide On Investors

Climate Change Minister James Shaw says Kiwibank's decision to stop doing business with companies dealing in fossil fuels is the right one. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 