New startup supports local Kiwi artisan producers



The Kiwi Artisan Co launches off the back of Covid-19 pandemic

The Kiwi Artisan Co Range

New Zealand online startup, The Kiwi Artisan Co, selects the finest small batch artisan goods for food lovers nationwide, supporting and celebrating local independent producers from Southland to Central Otago, Canterbury to Nelson, and Hawkes Bay to Northland.

The artisans, specifically chosen by The Kiwi Artisan Co, handcraft their goods from locally sourced, high quality ingredients in small batches using sustainable production processes. The thoughtfully curated range of delectable sharing platter boxes are tailored to individual tastes and dietary requirements.

Each online order received at kiwiartisan.co.nz is hand packed and delivered direct to your door, making it easier for foodies to entertain, connect and discover the real taste of New Zealand with friends and family.

The Kiwi Artisan Co takes pride in sharing the story behind its artisans and their products, providing customers with a deeper understanding of where their food comes from and the craft by which it is produced.

Originally a simple market stall in Central Otago supporting local producers, The Kiwi Artisan Co came to fruition off the back of the Covid-19 Pandemic. Like most small retail operations, the business struggled to survive during lockdown and was particularly affected as local markets and events were cancelled across the country. Without a strong online presence, operations came to a standstill.

“The shutdown period was tough, but it was even tougher watching those small artisan producers struggle who really depend on local markets and retail shops to survive,” explains Dave Thorn, founder of The Kiwi Artisan Co.

“We were determined to launch The Kiwi Artisan Co business online as a way to support the small batch artisan community and broaden artisan platter options for Kiwis who love to entertain at home.”

Dave quickly set about building a small team of passionate foodies – based between Queenstown, Cardrona and Wanaka – to help him get the business off the ground. Each has their own unique artisan experience and internal drive to strengthen support for the artisan community and foster deeper connections between the maker and the consumer.

“We want to inspire people to get together to discover, share and celebrate small batch New Zealand made goods and support our local artisans,” says Dave.

The unique sharing boxes take the stress out of entertaining, whilst striving to celebrate and support the very best kiwi artisan goods from around the country.

The Kiwi Artisan Co currently offers four pre-designed boxes and additionally caters for customers to build their own individual boxes, perfect for gifting occasions or those with dietary requirements.

Meet The Kiwi Artisan Co’s sharing platter boxes

The Artisan | RRP $79 Including shipping

Our original Kiwi artisan box. Discover wild venison salami from Fiordland and sun ripened olives from Hawke’s Bay with a range of delicious fig relishes and small batch cheeses from each end of the country.

The Entertainer | RRP $109 Including shipping

Gather your friends and whānau to gorge on our large entertainer's box. Share a variety of New Zealand’s finest cheeses, dry aged wild venison salami, small batch preserves, traditional olives, pickled onions and mixed seed crackers.

The Forager (v) (gf) | RRP $79 Including shipping

Our sweet and savoury grazing box featuring delicious fig nut ‘salami,’ Bay of Islands blue cheese, European style aged gouda, Central Otago preserves, and manuka chocolate.

The Chocolatier | RRP $65 Including shipping

Pure indulgence and almost too good to share. Our kiwi favourites box featuring dark chocolate kiwifruit, double choc salted peanut bark, organic hot chocolate and a range of uniquely kiwi craft chocolate.

While the curated boxes are designed for the frequent entertainer, they can easily convert into a perfect kiwi gift with the addition of a handcrafted Otago pine giftbox, wrapping and personalised note.





