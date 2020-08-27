A Big Plastic Promise That Didn’t Go To Waste

Coca-Cola Oceania and Coca-Cola Amatil NZ reach ambitious recycled plastic goal

Coca-Cola Oceania and Coca-Cola Amatil NZ have significantly reduced their use of virgin plastic in 2020 by using only recycled plastic across some of New Zealand’s best-known drinks brands.

All plastic soft drink bottles smaller than 1 litre and water bottles in all sizes produced by Coca-Cola Amatil NZ are now made from recycled plastic.

Twelve months ago, the companies jointly announced a commitment to significantly increase their recycled plastic use. In 2020, major brands such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, POWERADE and Sprite are now made from 100% recycled plastic in all its plastic bottles smaller than 1 litre. Water brands such as Pump, Kiwi Blue and Pure Drop are now using 100% recycled plastic across all its bottles in every size.

The plastic used is high-quality recycled PET, meaning bottles can be recycled over and over again. This will reduce the amount of new plastic used by around 2700 tonnes.

Managing Director of Coca-Cola Amatil New Zealand, Chris Litchfield, said: “When we made this commitment a year ago, we were determined to follow through and we’re very proud to have achieved it. We’ve heard the community loud and clear – we need to reduce the impact of our business on the environment. Using packaging that is not only recyclable but made from recycled plastic is a major step in our efforts to do so.”

He said both companies are working with Government, industry and community stakeholders to help develop a best-in-class container return scheme for New Zealand.

Richard Schlasberg, Country Manager of Coca-Cola Oceania said he was proud of what the company had achieved since the recycled plastic goal was announced in July last year, but this was just the start of the journey.

“We want to help create a truly circular economy in New Zealand, where every plastic product we use is not only recyclable, but actually gets recycled so nothing goes to waste.”

“Not only are we using more recycled plastic in our brands, we’ve put our money where our mouth is in our advertising. In 2019 we invested in the first Coca-Cola TV ad in New Zealand, that doesn’t focus on our products. Instead it shares the message about the importance of recycling.

“And while we hope our plastic packaging never makes it into our waterways, through The Coca-Cola Foundation we have donated more than $300,000 each year to local environmental group Sea Cleaners, which removes more than 4.8 million pieces of litter a year from Kiwi waters,” says Schlasberg.

The Coca-Cola Company has a global goal of reducing waste and collecting and recycling as many cans and bottles as it sells each year by 2030.

To learn more about this announcement and Coca-Cola’s sustainable packaging goals and initiatives, visit coca-colajourney.co.nz/sustainability.

