3 Cheap Tech Tools To Help You Run Your Business More Efficiently

SMEs looking to 'go digital' in the new Covid-19 disrupted business environment are being advised to avoid big, expensive glossy software solutions that promise the world but don’t always deliver.

Director at business technology solutions company OneHQ, Mark Anyon, said it's easy to get sucked into expensive technology platforms from overseas because they make it seem that everything is done for you when this is rarely the case.

"Getting that software in place and working reliably with your business requirements -- not to mention the training -- quickly takes the gloss off things. What may be better for many SMEs is a combination of light, small and cheap productivity tools.

"Three tools I use personally and which I believe can help any SME owner be more efficient are Trello, OneNote and RoboForm."

1. Trello

Trello functions as a kind of project management software, but with a different spin. Trello has stripped down its interface to the essentials, allowing you to manage your team’s projects with as little fuss as possible.

"Trello's appeal comes from the simple designs that make it super easy to track and keep notes of different projects, plans, or comments. Businesses that are built on quick, uncomplicated tasks should look at Trello, while companies that often engage in longer, more complex projects will likely need a more heavy-duty option."

2. OneNote

Anyon said Microsoft's OneNote is a note-taking application that is included in Windows 10, but a lot of people overlook it.

"I use OneNote on my work pc, my smartphone and my tablet at home, so I can have the same view of my notes from any of my devices. Depending on which of my devices I am using I can type, take handwritten notes or draw my ideas.

"Once you are familiar with the interface it’s very easy to categorise notes and lists so they are easy to find. OneNote also has built-in integration with Microsoft Outlook, so you can take notes in a scheduled Outlook meeting."

3. RoboForm

"If you aren’t using password manager software, it’s time to start. There are plenty to choose from, but I like RoboForm because it securely stores all your passwords and logs you in with a single click (or tap)," Anyon said.

RoboForm is available for Windows, Mac, Apple IOS and Android, with support for all the main web browsers. Your passwords are kept safe by 256-bit encryption, and you can enable two-factor authentication (2FA) to access your account if you choose to.

"The app makes it easy and secure to store your sensitive passwords and access them from multiple devices."

