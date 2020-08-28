Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

What Made ETFs A Star Investment Opportunity During COVID-19 Crisis?

Friday, 28 August 2020, 5:59 pm
Press Release: Kalkine

Summary

  • Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) remarkably proved their resilience during the Global Virus Crisis.
  • As per Smartshares, the total value of ETF trades on the NZ market jumped to NZD 1.234 billion in 1H 2020, relative to less than NZD 1 billion throughout the year 2019.
  • Investors have been flocking to precious metal ETFs on the back of soaring prices of underlying metals.
  • The easy access to lucrative markets and thematic investing opportunity appear to have favoured the ETF space.
  • The cost-efficiency and liquidity benefits associated with the ETFs further supported them in passing the coronavirus stress test.

While market volatility caused by COVID-19 offered Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) with the most critical test since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, they remarkably proved their resilience during the virus crisis. The pandemic-induced uncertainty and resultant economic damage drove investors’ exposure to ETFs in a ‘FOMO’ investment environment.

NZ’s only ETF issuer, Smartshares notified that the total value of ETF trades on NZ market jumped to NZD 1.234 billion in 1H 2020, relative to less than NZD 1 billion throughout the year 2019. Smartshares also informed that the total value of ETF trades soared by about 243 per cent in 1H 2020 on 2019.

Smartshares observes enormous growth potential for ETFs in the NZ market, with funds still being at the infancy level.

Staying in strong demand, ETFs demonstrated robust resilience and strength during the crisis despite unprecedented market volatility. Investors appear to be turning towards ETFs in a bid to not lose out attractive opportunities, diversify from regular equities and rebalance portfolios & hedge positions.

Must Read! Five-Point Action Plan To Survive COVID-19 Storm

With that said, let us discuss some key reasons that made ETFs a ‘star investment opportunity’ during the coronavirus crisis:

1. Exposure to Precious Metals Rally

The year 2020 has been ruling in favour of precious metals, with massive rally seen across gold and silver prices. Investors have been flocking to gold and other metals ETFs, deemed to be relatively safe investments amidst a spike in virus-induced market volatility.

A recent data announced by the World Gold Council revealed that gold-backed ETFs saw record inflows of USD 39.5 billion in the first half of 2020, relative to USD 23 billion in 2016.

The yellow metal ETFs witnessed buoyant demand in 1H 2020, with gold price rallying to record highs amid COVID-19 fears, growing US-China tension, tumbling dollar and distressed asset returns.

Besides gold-backed ETFs, a significant surge in investors’ interest was noted for silver ETFs during the crisis, backed by an unprecedented rise in silver price since March 2020 crash. Notably, silver has outperformed gold in recouping from March lows amidst pickup in industrial activities and growth in the global solar photovoltaic industry.

Given these promising trends, one may cautiously park chunk of funds in gold and silver-backed ETFs to build a robust virus-proof portfolio. However, factors like resource endowment, mining success, and potential project acquisition/expansion of the miner deserve closer attention before placing any trades on mining stocks/ETFs.

2. Access to Lucrative Markets and Thematic Investing Opportunity

Another factor that drew investors’ attention to the ETF space during Global Virus Crisis was the easy access to lucrative markets and thematic investing trends. ETFs enabled investors to make robust investment decisions based on buoyant sector or market performance, eliminating the need to perform company-specific due diligence.

Besides, a multitude of sectors joined the thematic investing trend in 2020, raising the popularity of thematic ETFs during the market turmoil. These themes comprise AI, robotics & cybersecurity, healthcare, cloud computing, digital entertainment, gaming and other disruptive innovation and technology themes.

To provide investors with exposure to various markets and support them create a well-diversified portfolio, ETF issuer Smartshares introduced four new ETFs as part of its Core Series in July.

Smartshares currently offers ~ 35 ETFs to investors that invest across Australia, Kiwi Land, the US and other global markets. Besides, investors get the opportunity to choose from two popular thematic trends, including technology and healthcare, via Smartshares’ thematic ETFs.

While thematic ETFs have been designed to excel traditional business cycles, one needs to be ultra-cautious in picking up the right theme with robust growth prospects.

3. Diversification

While there is nothing sort of a perfect investment in the financial market, ETFs appear to stand apart as an investment category, with some real benefits for individual investors. One of these promising advantages is instant diversification across a range of investments.

Buying an ETF provides the investor with an ownership in a basket of stocks relative to a single company, limiting the risk exposure to a specific asset. In other words, ETFs usually guard investors against the volatility in the equity market when certain eggs within the ETF nest fall.

The COVID-19-induced market volatility acted up as a wake-up call for investors to make broader diversification in their portfolios, incorporating ETFs.

Though ETFs hold the potential to offer exposure to a wide range of asset classes, one need not indulge in over-diversification and duplication. Instead, determining the right allocation as per your risk appetite seems crucial to thriving in the market crisis.

4. Cost Efficiency and Liquidity

The cost-efficiency and liquidity benefits associated with the ETFs further supported them in passing the coronavirus stress test.

As liquidity in underlying markets deteriorated during the market selloff in March, ETFs continued to trade efficiently, providing a source of liquidity to the investors. These funds helped investors move large blocks of assets in a single trade, enabling them to alter their portfolios intra-day and in real-time.

Besides, ETFs’ ability to precisely price the underlying basket of securities ensured accurate payment on the part of incoming/outgoing investors for making trades even during high volatility. This helped in keeping ETF investment cost-efficient, transparent and independent relative to individual stocks.

While these perks hold true for ETFs, but undeniably there is no free lunch! ETFs, which are actively managed, incur high management fees and some industries limit diversification. The only mantra is to keep costs low and hunt for ETFs that best fit your investing strategy.

It is all about weighing risks and benefits and amid current virus-induced crisis!

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kalkine on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Sharemarket: NZX Crashes For Fourth Day In A Row

The NZX website appears to be down for a fourth day just as the market is due to open. It is investigating if it is another cyber attack. More>>

ALSO:

Transport: Air New Zealand Adjusted Its Business Quickly To Manage The Impact Of COVID-19

Air New Zealand today announces its 2020 result, affirming the unprecedented effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business and the global aviation industry following extensive travel and border restrictions which commenced from March. Air New Zealand ... More>>


ALSO:

Stats NZ: Mid-winter Fall In Job Numbers

Job numbers fell in July, largely reflecting seasonal rather than COVID-19 related effects, Stats NZ said today.
Filled jobs were down by 7,418 in July compared with June 2020, to 2.2 million. This follows rises in May and June as COVID-19 restrictions were lifted... More>>

ALSO:

NZME Reports Good Progress: Revenue Down 13%

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today announced its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020, reporting 5% growth in Operating EBITDA [1] to $28.9 million. Releasing NZME’s Interim Report today CEO Michael Boggs paid ... More>>

Reserve Bank: Balance Sheet Set To Expand Further In Response To COVID-19

The Reserve Bank’s balance sheet will continue to grow as it supports the economy and financial system in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech to the ANZ-KangaNews New Zealand Capital Markets Forum, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby outlined ... More>>

TradeMe: 62% Of Kiwis Think Property Prices Will Hold Steady - Survey

Over half of New Zealanders expect property prices to increase or remain the same in the last quarter of 2020, according to a recent Trade Me Property survey. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said over 1,700 New Zealanders who were actively ... More>>


FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

NIWA: Tsunami Evacuation Zones Home To 1 In 10 New Zealanders

NIWA scientists have completed the first national assessment of people and buildings at risk in New Zealand’s tsunami evacuation zones. The assessment, aimed at making more detailed information available to improve disaster management, has found nearly ... More>>

Antarctica NZ: Ice-Olation

Antarctica New Zealand is gearing up for a much reduced season on the ice this year and a very different deployment to normal! Before they head to one of the remotest places on the planet, all personnel flying south with the New Zealand programme will ... More>>

ALSO:

QV Valuations: July House Price Index Illustrates Market Resilience

According to the July 2020 QV House Price Index (HPI) results out today , property values recorded a marginal increase, up 0.2% over the month. This is somewhat of a turnaround from June, after the national index edged 0.2% lower. More>>

ALSO:

Property: Queenstown Rents Experience Biggest Drop In Seven Years

Rental prices in the Queenstown-Lakes district saw the biggest annual percentage drop in seven years after falling 28 per cent on June last year, according to the latest Trade Me Rental Price Index. Trade Me Property spokesperson Aaron Clancy said ... More>>

Seismology: The Quiet Earth

As many daily activities came to a halt during lockdown, the Earth itself became quiet, probably quieter than it has been since humans developed the technology to listen in. Seismologists have analysed datasets from more than 300 international ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 