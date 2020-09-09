Businesses Welcome Back Skilled Workers

Businesses are looking forward to getting skilled workers stuck abroad, back to work.

"Allowing skilled workers and business owners back into the country will be a relief to many businesses that have found valuable staff stuck outside the country due to the circumstances of Covid," says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope.

"It is critical that businesses are given every opportunity to recover from the impacts of Covid, and in many cases this means being able to utilise workers from overseas that have made their homes in New Zealand and are members of our local communities.

"It is good to see the border starting to open up, and we look forward to this progression continuing as we balance risk mitigation and management at the border with the critical workers we need from overseas."

