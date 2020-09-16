Book Your 2020 Christmas Function At Snowplanet
The Christmas Season is fast approaching. And Snowplanet is taking bookings now for your Christmas Function. With options to suit almost every business, including a choice of lunch or dinner buffets, a set menu with 3 or 5 course options. Snowplanet also has a well-stocked bar.
The newly renovated Snowplanet offers private dining for small groups in the Chalet and can accommodate larger groups in the 7Summits Restaurant and bar. As always groups can choose to add a snow activity to their Christmas Party.
See menu options and prices for Christmas Functions at Snowplanet.