Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Polishing The Jewel In The Tourism Crown

Tuesday, 22 September 2020, 12:48 pm
Press Release: Joint Press Release

Tourism businesses in Rotorua have created a joint initiative to attract domestic tourists to help combat the enormous impacts of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Mana Newton is Chief Executive of Tauhara North No.2 Trust Group which owns Tamaki Māori Village and says there is a real need to do something practical and pragmatic during a time of so much uncertainty.

“While international tourism has been stopped dead, domestic travel and tourism made up just over two thirds of the sector’s income and has also been severely impacted.

“New Zealanders are great travellers and we’ve developed a digital tourism hub to help people reconnect and rediscover Rotorua – if we can make it easy for people to find and book, more of them will come and explore tourism experiences in Rotorua.”

The tourism hub is being coordinated with NZ Māori Tourism and Chief Executive Pania Tyson-Nathan says the approach is designed for the travelling tribes of Aotearoa.

“New Zealanders would normally spend $6.5 billion a year travelling abroad and many are choosing to spend that money on things like home renovations or upgrading their cars – if we can get even half of that redirected to domestic travel, it will go a long way to ensuring our sector survives and is match fit when international borders reopen.

“Friends, Couples or Families are key domestic leisure markets and the digital hub has been designed to offers ideas and deals specific to each of those markets.

“Covid-19 has forced innovation, creativity, resourcefulness and kotahitanga – by working as a collective, these Rotorua businesses have been able to tautoko, brainstorm and create a new future of tourism in Rotorua.

“The tourism industry started in Rotorua in the 1800’s so its fitting this initiative starts here. We’re also looking at collaboration hubs for Hokianga, Abel Tasman, Hawkes Bay and Tairāwhiti.

“Ultimately, we are looking to link each of these regional clusters beneath a korowai of Māori tourism and an appropriate powerful narrative in due course,” says Ms Tyson-Nathan.

About the digital tourism hub

Tourism businesses in Rotorua have embraced kotahitanga, innovation and creativity in the Covid-19 world, coming together to support each other in identifying and attracting key domestic market segments: Leisure and Education.

Led by Tamaki Māori Village, and supported by NZ Māori Tourism, Explore Rotorua and Rotorua Education Resources are digital hubs developed during the Alert Level 4 lockdown and provide manuhiri - across the Leisure and Education markets - with a one-stop-shop to explore deals and suitability to their specific needs.

During a hui with Prime Minister Rt. Hon Jacinda Ardern and Ministers at Tamaki Māori Village on Monday (7 September 2020), tourism businesses shared their grass roots stories – how they’ve come together, pivoted their business, and kept whānau employed.

Explore Rotorua identifies key domestic leisure markets as friends, couples or families looking to get away and explore tourism experiences in Rotorua. The digital hub offers ideas and deals specific to each of those markets.

Rotorua Education Resources provides educational tours and resources to support the New Zealand education curriculum, including primary, secondary, and tertiary studies.

The educational market identifies tours relevant to geography, tourism and history, as a simple way for education providers to explore what is on offer that will provide experiences specific to their needs.

Tourism experiences are made up of Māori and non-Māori businesses, including Kaitiaki Adventures, Tamaki Māori Village, Mitai Māori Village, Rapids Jet, Zorb Rotorua, Waiotapu Thermal Wonderland, as well as Wingspan, Skyline Rotorua, Waikite Valley Thermal Pools, Redwoods Forest.

Accommodation deals are also listed, providing easy access for manuhiri exploring their options.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Snail's Pace: Aucklanders Face Frustrating Commute Over Harbour Bridge

Journeys into Auckland's CBD took longer than usual as traffic banked up around the damaged Harbour Bridge. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:

SAFE: Live Export Ship Carrying 5,800 New Zealand Cows Goes Missing In East China Sea

Livestock carrier Gulf Livestock 1 sent a distress signal at 4:45am NZT yesterday in the East China Sea. The area is affected by Typhoon Maysak. At 4pm a patrol plane spotted a lifeboat - with no people in it - and a man in lifejacket nearby. The ship ... More>>

ALSO:

FMA: Kiwisaver Fees Don't Match Performance

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) today published an independent report into the passive and active investment management styles [i] used by KiwiSaver providers. The FMA commissioned MyFiduciary to test the extent that KiwiSaver providers were ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 