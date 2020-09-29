Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

$600k Seed Round For Christchurch Voicemail Startup

Tuesday, 29 September 2020, 8:58 am
Press Release: Vxt

Members of the Vxt team with co-founders Lucy Turner and Luke Campbell, front left.

A Christchurch startup tackling the pet hate of many — having to check voicemail messages — has just received $600,000 to help it on its mission.

Vxt is a smart voicemail app that converts voicemails to text for users to read in the Vxt app, or via an email.

It can save business owners hundreds of hours a year in time spent checking voicemail messages, and is particularly useful for tradespeople and those hard of hearing.

Since launching late last year, Vxt has converted more than 200,000 voicemail messages from audio messages to text for thousands of Kiwis and has launched in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

The app has been downloaded more than 18,000 times and the team has expanded from five to 13 people.

Today, it’s announcing the closure of its first-ever capital raise, with $600,000 raised.

Investors in this round of funding include experienced entrepreneurs, as well as respected executives from a range of businesses like Adrian Pike (Founder of Rafferty’s Garden which was acquired for ~$70M), Robert Rolls (CFO of Umbrellar Group), & James Powell (Co-Founder of Dawn Aerospace).

“With this capital raise, we not only get a significant cash injection to help us scale faster, we also get a wealth of business experience to draw from,” 23-year-old Vxt co-founder Luke Campbell says.

“The investment is a real show of faith in what we’re doing at Vxt, and we’re excited to take on both the investment and experience to scale up our expansion.”

Vxt will use the investment money to accelerate its international roll out, and broaden its product to include business phone systems for small business owners.

The business has received financial and tech support from Google, and was one of five companies earlier this year to take part in the Vodafone xone startup accelerator.

Campbell says the Vxt team is investing heavily in its technology, including a conversational AI assistant able to answer phone calls, and smart phone systems so they can provide their customers with full telecommunications services via their platform.

The business is also using machine learning to develop more accurate transcriptions on phone call audio.

These developments come off the back of significant recent innovations for Vxt, including: the ability for users to record unique voicemail greetings for specific contacts, the ability for them to use Vxt on their desktop as well as on their mobile phone, and the ability for them to link the software to other automations through their integrations marketplace.

“Two million voicemail messages are recorded every single day in New Zealand alone, and it would take almost a whole year to listen to them all back-to-back,” Campbell says.

“We’re on a mission to give people back their time so they can spend it on things that matter, such as growing their businesses. Thanks to this investment round, we’re going to be able to accomplish our mission much faster.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vxt on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:

MPI: Independent Review Launched Into Assurances For Safe Transport Of Livestock By Sea

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has launched an independent review of the assurances it receives for the safe transport of livestock by sea. MPI Director-General Ray Smith says Mike Heron QC has been appointed to lead the review, which is expected ... More>>

ALSO:


Computers: New Zealand PC Market Grows Nearly 40% Due To Work From Home Demand

COVID-19 had large impacts on demand for PCs as businesses prepared for lockdowns by purchasing notebooks to mobilise their workforce. In the second quarter of 2020, New Zealand's Traditional PC market experienced a 39.7% year-on-year (YoY) growth ... More>>

ALSO:


University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

NZHIA: New Zealand Hemp Industry Set To Generate $2 Billion Per Annum And Create 20,000 Jobs

A new report says a fully enabled hemp industry could generate $2 billion in income for New Zealand by 2030, while also creating thousands of new jobs. Written by industry strategist Dr Nick Marsh, the report has prompted calls from the New Zealand Hemp ... More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: One In 14 Employed People Report High Risk Of Losing Jobs

About one in 14 workers say they expect to lose their job or business by mid-2021, Stats NZ said today. A survey of employed people in the June 2020 quarter showed 7 percent felt there was a high or almost certain chance of losing their job or business ... More>>

ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast: NZ Economy Doing Better Than Expected, But Challenges Remain

August lockdown estimated to have shaved 8% off NZ’s weekly GDP, and 0.5% off annual GDP Economy now expected to shrink 5% (year-on-year) by end of 2020 Unemployment rate now expected to peak at 7.2% The latest ASB Quarterly Economic Forecast is less ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 