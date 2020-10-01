Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lifestyle property on 25 acres for less than a city villa

Thursday, 1 October 2020, 9:37 am
Press Release: Century 21 Real Estate


A gorgeous 25-acre lifestyle property is for sale in Pukekohe East, near Bombay Hill, with a price-tag less than the average Ponsonby villa.

Marketed by Century 21 Platinum (Tuakau) Real Estate, 79 Beaver Road sits just outside the Auckland regional boundary at the tip of North Waikato. Priced at $2,495,000 plus GST, it’s described as a ‘must see’ property for the discerning equestrian buyer.

The property has its own 60 x 30m professionally constructed equestrian arena, along with 24 paddocks in the well fenced and well ‘roaded’ farm.

A spacious and appealing four-bedroom home is situated on an elevated site with mature gardens in an idyllic setting. Alongside the 220-sqm home is a large double garage.

Listing agent Courtney Howells of Century 21 Platinum says the property has all the facilities needed for any horse family, part-time farmer, or the semi-retired wanting a quieter life but with ready access to any action.

It is situated less than three kilometres from SH1 motorway and is 10km away from the wonderful Tuakau Pony Club.

“The property has been farmed to the highest standard of fertiliser and weed control over the past four years, with water reticulation supplied from a deep well bore. The large lock-up implementation shed includes a shearing facility, ample space for vehicles and tractors, and adjacent are stockyards and loading facilities,” he says.

Mr Howells says where else can you get all this plus instant quiet and tranquillity on approximately 10 hectares so close to Auckland at such good value for money.

“When you approach up the drive you feel like it’s a little piece of Cornwall Park. It’s so relaxing and absolutely gorgeous with spring fed frog and lily ponds, native birds in the surrounding trees, and lambs in the paddocks,” says Esme Cole, Principal at Century 21 Platinum (Tuakau) Real Estate.

Esme Cole owns the Century 21 franchise on Tuakau’s mainstreet, George Street, with fellow principal Rod Hull.

“Beaver Road and the surrounding area retain this wonderful rural character, yet it’s in commuting distance to Australasia’s fastest growing city. Opportunities are on the up with the likes of nearby Drury and Pokeno alive with growth and development. Popular Pukekohe is just down the road, and Port Waikato’s great surf beaches aren’t far away either,” says Courtney Howells.

“79 Beaver Road offers a quality Pukekohe lifestyle and is the complete package. It’s a truly fabulous property with all the space and facilities. It’s just waiting for the next family to move in and make it their own,” he says.

Owner of Century 21 New Zealand, Derryn Mayne, says the team at Century 21 Platinum is well known and respected for its strong local knowledge, experience in real estate sales and property management, as well as its very close connect to the local community.

To view the listing and video of 79 Beaver Road, Pukekohe East, visit: https://tuakau.century21.co.nz/property/residential/buy/nz/26/pukekohe-east/498597

