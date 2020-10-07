Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Flight To The Southern Lights

Wednesday, 7 October 2020, 9:20 am
Viva Expeditions

Join Viva Expeditions & Aurora hunter and astrophysicist Dr Ian Griffin and fly into the night, to witness of the world’s most magical natural phenomena. The Southern Lights… also known as the Aurora Australis.

Many people spend a small fortune to fly to overseas to see the Northern lights, but we have taken things to the next level by experiencing the same phenomena on a flight departing from Christchurch New Zealand on 20 March 2021..

Taking off onboard an Air New Zealand Dreamliner, you will head south over the Southern Ocean towards Antarctica, aiming for latitudes of 62 degrees south where the Aurora Australis is brightest. We will take you far away from light pollution, high above the clouds and weather systems to see a magical and unforgettable display with uninterrupted view of the southern lights. The views don’t get better than this!

Along the way you will see constellations, stars, and planets as you have never witnessed them before. Throughout the flights you will receive a full inflight catering service in both business and economy classes. With expert astronomers onboard they will provide information on route about how an aurora is created, as well as pointing out their favourite night sky objects. They will instruct you on how to photograph an aurora and we will have a photographer onboard to assist on how best to use your cameras.

“We wanted to offer something really special, something different. There are a lot of people out there wanting to get on a plane and go somewhere, do something exciting. This is it!” Says Rachel Williams, founder of Viva Expeditions.

Flights are available from NZ$1195 per person with various seating options and views available, please enquire for more information.

This return 10 hour flight to the Southern Lights on Air New Zealand Dreamliner includes inflight meals & bar service, a team of expert Astronomers to guide including Dr Ian Griffin, a COVID19 guarantee (should the flight be cancelled due to COVID19, a refund will be issued – see booking conditions for more details), onboard photographer to guide you on how best to capture the Southern Lights and sales support from a team of travel experts.

This exciting adventure is brought to you by Viva Expeditions in partnership with Air New Zealand & the Otago Museum.

Join us on this Flight to the Lights! Book with confidence!

