Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cannabis Referendum A Game Changing Opportunity For Industry - NZHIA

Friday, 9 October 2020, 9:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Hemp Industries Association Inc

The benefits of voting yes in the upcoming cannabis referendum are far greater than most New Zealanders realise, says the NZ Hemp Industries Association (NZHIA).

"While the referendum has been packaged around the recreational use of cannabis, the implications of legalisation would be a game changer for the hemp industry," said NZHIA chair Richard Barge. "It could ease restrictions in the production of Industrial hemp (iHemp), healthcare products, foods and fibers, all of which would contribute to a $2billion hemp industry in New Zealand."

"It’s important that New Zealanders know exactly what they’re voting for in this referendum, and currently they’re being undersold just how significant it could be," said Mr. Barge.

Benefits beyond recreational cannabis use include:

- A recent report that suggested an industrial hemp industry in New Zealand could create 20,000 new jobs and be worth $2billion in just 10 years.

- Hemp healthcare products would benefit an estimated 400,000 New Zealanders who rely on opiate-based painkillers such as codeine and fentanyl by providing better pain relief with fewer side effects, and fewer addictive qualities.

- Allowing access to the revenue streams from whole plant utilisation, for hemp-based health products, oils, foods and fibers that would provide a timely economic boost for New Zealand.

- Creating much-needed business and employment opportunities in New Zealand provinces crying out for jobs.

- Creating a strong and responsible cannabis industry, across hemp, medicinal cannabis and adult use.

"iHemp in New Zealand is currently legislated under the Misuse of Drugs Act, despite having little to no THC in it, which is the active substance in cannabis that gets you high. iHemp is not a drug, and by freeing it from these unnecessary restrictions, it can be used to benefit the lives of hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders every day," said Mr. Barge.

"The cannabis plant has proven industrial uses and health benefits far superior to current alternatives. Many of these products have no adverse effects and are environmentally regenerative, but are ignored because of an out-dated dislike for the cannabis plant," he said.

"Given the current state of our economy and uncertain outlook, the economic impacts of freeing the hemp industry simply cannot be ignored"

The NZHIA encourages New Zealanders to submit a yes vote in this referendum. This vote will make a huge difference to the wider industry, improving access to transformational low-THC hemp and cannabis health products.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Hemp Industries Association Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Transport: Successful Bridge Repair Opens Two Additional Lanes To Traffic

The opening of two additional lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning will help relieve some motorway congestion for motorists heading home to the North Shore tonight. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics New Zealand: COVID-19 Sees Record 12.2 Percent Fall In New Zealand’s Economy

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 12.2 percent in the June 2020 quarter, the largest quarterly fall recorded since the current series began in 1987, as the COVID-19 restrictions in place through the quarter impacted economic activity, Stats NZ said ... More>>

ALSO:

Climate: Scientists Release ‘Blueprint’ To Save Critical Ecosystems And Stabilize The Earth’s Climate

A group of scientists and experts produced the first comprehensive global-scale analysis of terrestrial areas essential for biodiversity and climate resilience, totaling 50.4% of the Earth's land. The report was published in Science Advances ... More>>

ALSO:


Education: Massey University Cuts A Third Of Science

New Zealand Association of Scientists President and University of Waikato Professor Troy Baisden says, “The scope of the cuts to Massey University’s science capability is beyond alarming.” “Up to 40% of taught papers and about a third of academic ... More>>

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

Commerce Commission: Kiwibank Admits System Failures And Agrees To Pay Customers $5.2 Million

Kiwibank has entered into a settlement agreement with the Commerce Commission after reporting that it failed to have in place robust home loan variation disclosure policies, procedures and systems. In a settlement dated 27 August 2020, Kiwibank admitted that ... More>>

Ministry of Health: Public Transport Distancing Requirements Relaxed

Physical distancing requirements on public transport have been reviewed by the Ministry of Health to determine whether they are still required at Alert Level 2 (or below). The Ministry’s assessment is that mandatory face covering and individuals tracking ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 