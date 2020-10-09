Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Workshop To Lift Google Profile Of Whanganui Businesses

Friday, 9 October 2020, 11:09 am
Press Release: Whanganui and Partners

Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners is running a free workshop to help business owners develop their Google My Business profiles.

Google My Business (GMB) is a free service provided by Google to help businesses manage how they appear in search results. GMB allows businesses to appear on Google Maps and local search results, allows customers to leave reviews and gives businesses access to useful insights about their audience.

Paul Chaplow from Whanganui & Partners says GMB is a crucial marketing tool for any customer-facing business.

“If you’ve ever searched for coffee and gotten a map with nearby cafes marked, or looked for a restaurant and found their opening hours on the search page, that’s Google My Business.”

During the two-hour workshop, business owners will claim their profile and learn how to optimise their content with simple, easily-actioned tips.

Chaplow says there are a lot of benefits to businesses developing their GMB profile and no downsides. He hopes to see all 100 available spaces in the workshop filled.

“Google My Business is free, it’s easy to use, and it’s a very powerful marketing tool. After the workshop, business owners will not only know how to claim their profile but how to take full advantage of all the features available.”

Chaplow says that in addition to being useful for individual businesses, the workshop will result in a stronger digital presence for Whanganui overall.

“Whether it’s where to go, what to do or what to buy, most people start with Google. By developing a comprehensive digital ecosystem in Whanganui, we’re improving the experience of people planning a visit here as well as making it easier for them when they’re here.”

The workshop will be facilitated by Miles Partnership, who specialise in helping destinations enhance their Google presence. The workshop will be held in the Pioneer Room of the War Memorial Centre on Wednesday 21 October from 10am to noon. To register, visit whanganuiandpartners.nz/gmb

