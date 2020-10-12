Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Paul Kewene-Hite Publishes A “How To” Book Of Proven Frameworks For Any Venture Idea

Monday, 12 October 2020, 10:30 am
Press Release: Paul Kewene-Hite

New Book Survive & Thrive Author Paul Kewene-Hite Publishes a “How To” Book of Proven Frameworks for any Venture Idea

Award-winning entrepreneurship expert Paul Kewene-Hite’s new book Survive & Thrive, brings you 12 proven frameworks with 16 applications successfully taught in 32 countries to over 14,000 individuals and groups across industry, government, corporate and education sectors. Kewene-Hite shares a compelling step-by-step guide, thoughtfully curated to give you the tools to take you from first concept to venture reality and ultimately, to realizing your entrepreneurial dream.

Wellington, New Zealand (7/10/2020)

In an era of global and economic uncertainty, author and entrepreneurship expert Paul Kewene-Hite’s timely new book, Survive & Thrive, Entrepreneurship Frameworks That Work, easy to follow how-to guides to create your entrepreneurial initiative, offers powerful tools for achieving any entrepreneurial dream.

Following a decade of award-winning entrepreneurship boot camps, Paul seeks to offer his readers, both novice and experienced entrepreneurs, critical tools, which, successfully applied will equip the reader with the ability to navigate the challenges as they become informed and empowered. These frameworks offer the reader the ability to: Create a Startup | Build around Science & Technology | Plan Software | Launch inside Corporate, Family Business, School, and Government | Explore Acquisitions | Puzzle through Turnarounds | Lead during a Crisis | Evaluate your Career | Shift into a Lifestyle career | Positively impact people and the planet with a Social Venture | Lead Volunteers | Strategize Sales | Document your ideas for Technology.

Global Head of Accelerators at Google, Sami Kizilbash says, "Like thousands of aspiring founders around the world, I sought Paul's mentorship early in my entrepreneurial career and continue to benefit from his frameworks over a decade later. The proven methodologies in Paul's book - paired with intimate reflections on his life and work - bring clarity and heart to an otherwise ambiguous craft. Survive & Thrive is a timeless companion for entrepreneurs of every kind, at any stage of the journey."

As a five-time winner of the Deans’ Commendation for Excellence in Teaching at INSEAD, Paul has successfully used these frameworks in his coaching and training with individuals and groups in high schools, business schools, governments, and companies of all sizes and industries around the world. Published in August 2020 by Mātanga Hāpai Limited, https://matangahapai.co.nz/, a consulting practice based in Wellington, New Zealand which Paul co-founded with his wife, Natasha, his new book Survive & Thrive, Entrepreneurship Frameworks that Work, can be purchased on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Survive-Thrive-Entrepreneurship-Frameworks-That/dp/0473535033. For Wellington locals, a book signing event will be held next week on Tuesday 13th July at Vic Books in Pipitea from 5:30 to 7pm to celebrate the launch. More information for the event can be found at https://survivethrive.win/events?fbclid=IwAR3e-dzqWjynIHUp0GIDlqv1VjyeTG_p5A8JrkRSJp05BfcBzpCettupTko.

