New Zealand Healthcare Providers Share Experiences At InterSystems Virtual Summit

Tuesday, 13 October 2020, 4:43 pm
AUCKLAND, New Zealand, October 13, 2020 InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced that expert speakers from leading Asia Pacific and New Zealand healthcare organisations – including Lloyd McCann and Sarah Gardner from MercyAscot – will show how digital technologies are helping them adapt to new challenges at the InterSystems Virtual Summit 2020.

Every year, the InterSystems Global Summit provides technology information and peer interaction. This year it takes the form of a virtual event with the theme of “adaptability”. Sessions starting from October 20 are scheduled in multiple time zones, so organisations around the world can easily participate, and attendance is free.

Noted experts are presenting on the topic of “Creating an Adaptive Organisation.” Dr. Bruce Walker, founding Director of the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard, will speak about the quest for a COVID vaccine and the need for agility in life sciences. Fiona Murray, the Associate Dean for Innovation and Inclusion at the MIT Sloan School of Management, will talk about “Innovation and Adaptation: Building a Resilient Organisation.”

Dr Lloyd McCann, CEO & Head of Digital Health, Mercy Radiology & Clinics and Healthcare Holdings Limited in New Zealand, will present “COVID-19: A Catalyst for Innovation.” Lloyd’s organisation has embraced the concept of “healthy data” in an innovation journey which will see the adoption of automation, AI and a culture of change. The remotely supported go-live of TrakCare at MercyAscot Hospital, a global first, was a significant milestone in this journey.

A number of Asia Pacific healthcare organisations are presenting at Virtual Summit Focus Sessions on October 27, 28 and 29. Presenters will share their experiences of using InterSystems healthcare and data technologies to adapt to and meet a diverse range of challenges.

· Sarah Gardner, General Manager – Patient Engagement & Quality for MercyAscot in New Zealand, will talk about how the hospital went live with InterSystems TrakCare’s Patient Administration and Billing functionality during New Zealand’s COVID-19 lockdown. The final preparations and go-live itself were supported remotely using videoconferencing and other tools to complete the first phase of the organisation’s ambitious digital transformation, with a full clinical deployment to follow.

· Bumrungrad International Hospital in Thailand features in a Focus Session in which Jeremy Ford, Laboratory Research and Technology Director, will talk about how the hospital has used InterSystems TrakCare Lab Enterprise to create one of the first fully digital microbiology laboratories in the world. The digitisation of end-to-end processes in microbiology follows Bumrungrad’s go-live with InterSystems TrakCare in October 2018.

· Chris Hosking, Deputy Chief Executive, Digital Services, Department of Corporate and Digital Development, Northern Territory Government in Australia, will provide an overview of how InterSystems TrakCare meets the needs of the Indigenous Australians in the Northern Territory. The Northern Territory is the first Australian state or territory to standardise on a single system for all of its public healthcare sites designed to improve health outcomes by promoting efficiency, effectiveness and integration.

· Peter Faulkner, Chief Executive Officer at Bendigo Health in Australia, will provide insights into the TrakCare system being implemented at Bendigo Hospital. The system will provide a shared electronic patient record that caters for a diverse service mix and supports the work practices of the hospital’s clinical teams. The TrakCare implementation project will see a transition from mainly paper-based processes and records to a paper light, digital healthcare environment.

“InterSystems is delighted to be able to host an ambitious Virtual Summit event this year, which showcases the achievements of our Asia Pacific InterSystems TrakCare customers,” said Luciano Brustia, Regional Managing Director, Asia Pacific at InterSystems. “Many of our customers have pressed ahead this year with major implementations and enhancements to their healthcare systems in extraordinary circumstances. And I would particularly like to thank those organisations that are finding the time to share their experiences with other customers.”

About InterSystems
Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of data technology for extremely critical data in the healthcare, finance, and logistics sectors. Its cloud-first data platforms solve scalability, interoperability, and speed problems for large organisations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports unique managed services for hospital EMRs, unified care records for communities and nations, and laboratory information management systems. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

