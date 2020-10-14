Viva Expeditions Can Now Confirm Their First Flight To The Southern Lights Is SOLD-OUT

Viva Expeditions can now confirm their first Flight to the Southern Lights is now FULL & a second flight will now take place the following day on 21 March.

While the first flight virtually sold out in the higher categories within days the Viva’s team have had to pause before announcement of the second date to get on top of requests & existing waitlists.

Already Business class & Premium economy are sold out on the second flight and Viva are waitlisting people for a potential 3rd flight in May. “I believe we have enough demand for a third flight and we already have people waitlists for certain categories and we haven’t yet publicly announced even the second flight date” says Viva’s founder Rachel Williams. “I think after two back to back flights we will all need time to catch our breaths before we take to the sky again” says Williams.

There is a window for optimal Aurora viewing between 8th & 17 May around the dark moon.

Viewing of Aurora is a magical experience. People from all over the world for years have travelled north to Norway, Sweden, Iceland and other northerly points in hope of seeing Aurora. Viva believes people will travel from all over the world to experience a Flight to the Lights, creating another drawcard attraction for overseas visitors coming to New Zealand once the borders reopen.

The Flights to the Southern Lights will be carbon neutral as Viva will be offsetting the emissions for all passengers on board. “We want to operate in a sustainably conscious way, that balances positive commercial attraction for New Zealand” says Williams. “We are committed to caring for New Zealand and New Zealanders, that is our Taiki promise”.

“This is the first time we have seen agents and clients excited about something for many months now. It’s wonderful!”.

