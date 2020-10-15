Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Property Market Runs Hot: House Prices Reach An All-time High

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 8:52 am
Press Release: Trademe

New Zealand’s national average asking price reached a record high of $717,600 in September, a 10 per cent increase when compared with the same month last year according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.

Trade Me Property spokesperson Logan Mudge said out of New Zealand’s 15 regions, seven reached record property prices in September. “The average asking price in Wellington, Auckland, Taranaki, Marlborough, Manawatu/Whanganui, Northland and the Bay of Plenty all hit record highs in September as a flurry of buyers hit the market.”

Mr Mudge said interest rates, a lack of supply and the ‘brain-gain’ were behind increasing prices. “With thousands of Kiwis coming home to escape the global pandemic needing housing, this is putting pressure on the market and making it seriously competitive. Record low interest rates are also playing their part, making borrowing a lot more enticing. . When you couple this with limited stock on the market, prices start to rise.”

Nationwide demand was up by 20 per cent on this time last year, while supply remained flat. “With the exception of Gisborne, every region across New Zealand saw an annual increase in demand with most experiencing double-digit growth in September.

“The biggest jumps in demand were seen in Wellington and Auckland, with both regions seeing listing views climb by 24 per cent when compared with this time last year. Waikato and Marlborough were not far behind, seeing a 23 per cent year-on-year.”

New record set in Auckland region

For the first time since early 2017, the average asking price in the Auckland region experienced double-digit annual percentage growth to reach a new record at $972,650. This marks a 10 per cent increase when compared with this time last year when prices were at $882,850 - that’s a $90,000 increase.”

“During 2018 and 2019 we saw the Auckland market cool off as prices remained flat or dipped slightly year-on-year. However, since the lockdown lifted the market appears to be back in action with prices climbing steadily.

“It’s a very good time to sell your property if you are living in Auckland with demand and prices remaining high.”

Taking a closer look at the region, North Shore city was the most expensive district, with an average asking price of $1,183,850. The next most expensive spot was Auckland city with an average asking price of $1,168,800, followed by Waiheke Island with an average asking price of $1,098,550.

“The most popular house in Auckland was a three bedroom house in Onehunga with an asking price of $800,000. It was watchlisted 490 times in the first two days onsite.”

Capital house prices grow by 10% to new record

House prices in the Wellington region followed the national trend, growing 10 per cent year-on-year, with the average asking price reaching an all-time high at $709,350.

Mr Mudge said Wellington city was the most expensive district in the region, with an average asking price of $818,400, up 6 per cent year-on-year. Porirua was the second most expensive spot, with an average asking price of $736,050 followed by Kapiti Coast, which had an average asking price of $697,050.

“Anecdotally, we are hearing of deadline sales, tenders and auctions being brought forward to meet demand as buyers in Wellington are desperate to secure a property.

“Demand for properties in the capital was up significantly when compared to September last year. Wellington city saw a 23 per cent jump in listing views, Kapiti Coast was up 44 per cent, Carterton rose 35 per cent, Porirua up 26 per cent while Lower Hutt saw an 11 per cent jump, and Upper Hutt climbed 21 per cent.

“The most popular listing in the country last month was a two-bedroom house in Island Bay for $495,000. The listing was watchlisted 660 times in its first two days onsite.”

Prices climb in all regions

The biggest annual percentage increase in house prices was seen in Gisborne in September. “The average asking price in Gisborne increased by an impressive 21.6 per cent when compared with the same month last year to $457,050.”

Mr Mudge said property prices in Manawatu/Whanganui also had a stand-out September. “The average asking price in Manawatu/Whanganui hit an all-time high of $456,950 last month, a 14 per cent jump on September 2019. This marks the tenth consecutive record-breaking month the region has seen.

“Marlborough (12%), Taranaki (11%), West Coast (15%) and Wellington (10%) also saw double-digit growth in regional average asking prices last month.”

Apartment prices reach new heights

Both medium (3-4 bedrooms) and large houses (5+ bedrooms) had a record-breaking month in September. “The national average asking price for large houses reached an all-time high of $1,233,350, while the average asking price for medium houses was $721,150.

“The average asking price for small houses (1-2 bedrooms) in Wellington and Christchurch hit record-setting highs, at $584,300 and $398,250 respectively.”

Nationwide the average asking price for apartments and townhouses were at unprecedented highs in September. “Prices for apartments and townhouses both grew by around 10 per cent year-on-year, reaching record highs of $711,500 and $667,800 respectively.”

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

Lake Ohau Fire: 'Majority' Of Homes In Village Destroyed - Waitaki Mayor

Fire crews have had a busy night working to protect homes at Lake Ohau village, as well as a tree plantation, as flare-ups continue to risk further damage to the area. More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

University Of Auckland: Whale-Watching By Satellite – Follow Their Travels Online

Scientists have successfully attached satellite tracking tags to six New Zealand southern right whales, or tohorā, and are inviting the public to follow the whales’ travels online. Part of a major research project involving the University of Auckland ... More>>

