Canstar Announces Year’s Best Online Banking Provider

Thursday, 15 October 2020, 10:51 am
Press Release: Canstar

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live and work, accelerating trends toward flexible workplaces and the digitalisation of our economy.

At the forefront of these changes are our financial services, which are leading the rapid shift toward online innovations. Contactless transactions have emerged as a safety net in a world where the coronavirus can be spread through surface-to-skin touch.

And as our world changes, so do the demands of consumers. Tech start-ups are setting the standard for digital services, and customers expect the same from their banks. They are also demanding more and better personalised digital services.

Amid this rapid pivot, some banks have performed better than others. Today, Canstar is proud to announce its Online Banking Provider of the Year 2020, being BNZ. It is BNZ’s third consecutive year winning the award.

Canstar researched 10 institutions, using a bespoke methodology that compares the features of online banking platforms across New Zealand. Canstar’s research team noted the rapid development of digital innovations across New Zealand’s banking sector, with a notable emphasis on user-friendly and user-driven online experiences. More personalised experiences based on user behaviour, and options for viewing and managing spend demonstrated the commitment to providing better services.

BNZ stood out due to the significant improvements made to its mobile platform and its goal of helping customers be better informed about their finances.

Jose George, General Manager of Canstar NZ, said BNZ’s performance was exceptional, in a year which had provided numerous challenges for the industry.

“BNZ is a consistently high performer and has once again proven itself in this very challenging environment. We congratulate the team on its hat-trick of awards.”

Head of Online Channels at BNZ, Ronan Quirke, said: “BNZ are delighted to receive this award. It is recognition of the significant investment in our people and technology to deliver a world-class online banking experience for our customers.

“Online banking at BNZ is a team effort. From our frontline staff, who support our customers to use our technology, to the customers that take part in usability testing and research, we believe this work sets us apart and helps deliver superior digital and online services to our customers.”

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site, here.

