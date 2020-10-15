Youth Employment Success Launches In Whanganui

A platform matching Whanganui youth to workplace experiences was officially launched at an event earlier this week.

Youth Employment Success is an online platform that connects young people to work experiences. The platform has been operational since June, but the official launch had to be put on hold due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Hannah Kelly from Whanganui & Partners says the physical launch was worth the wait.

“It was great to officially kick off with an in-person event, which meant the team who developed Youth Employment Success could come up from Dunedin. It was really valuable for the participating businesses to have a chance to meet up with the people behind the project and vice versa,” Kelly said.

The Youth Employment Success platform currently features fourteen local businesses offering a total of 92 different opportunities, ranging from apprenticeships to CV reviews. Businesses registered on the platform include GDM Retail, Loaders, Ray White and MediaWorks Whanganui.

Kelly says the participating businesses have been enthusiastic about developing a youth-friendly culture of employment in Whanganui.

“Businesses who engage with youth aren’t just helping our rangatahi prepare for the workplace, they’re also gaining valuable exposure to new points of view and skillsets, especially around technology and communication. By helping youth engage in career pathways early on, you’re strengthening the future workforce for both Whanganui and your industry.”

Kelly has been thrilled with the uptake from businesses so far. There are additional employers in the pipeline, and she is keen for more local businesses to sign up.

“We want to see a wide range of employers on the site, representing the diversity of opportunities available in Whanganui. The Whanganui District Health Board will be on the platform soon. They’re our biggest employer, so it’s really exciting to have their involvement,” Kelly said.

“It’s free to participate, easy to get registered, and you don’t have to be looking to take on new staff to offer great opportunities like CV reviews, mock interviews and job shadowing. All that’s required is a willingness to take the time to engage with interested youth.”

Employers interested in participating can get in touch with Susan Bukholt at sweetwhanganui@gmail.com or through youthemployer.nz

