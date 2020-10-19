Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Firth Concrete Cements Its Journey To Tikanga Māori

Monday, 19 October 2020, 9:01 am
Press Release: Fletcher Building

Firth truck.

Fletcher Building company Firth is celebrating its journey to Tikanga Māori and Pasifika culture with a bold new concrete truck, about to hit the roads in Auckland.

Firth General Manager Cameron Lee says: “We’ve transformed a concrete truck with a bespoke commissioned Māori and Pasifika tā moko to represent Firth’s story and people, our customer promise and the strength our cultures give us.

“We have a large proportion of Māori and Pasifika people in our team. The truck embraces and celebrates who we are, and the journey we are on.

“It’s great to see this idea, which originated from our Māori and Pacific leadership programme Whakatupu, become a reality.”

Firth worked with up-and-coming Te Puke-based artist Michael Collins on the tā moko, which proved quite a challenge given the asymmetrical shape of the truck bowl as well as handles and hatches that had to be worked around.

“The Harakeke weave represents strength, the shark teeth show the journey, and the koru is about new life. The tā moko tells the story of Firth’s path to tikanga Māori, its values and culture.

“The design process was unique and a fun challenge that I’m really proud of. I’ve never designed for something like this before.”

The application of the one-off decal was completed in around 5 hours over a single day. The intricate process was captured by time-lapse photography.

The concrete truck is the first of a new series of head-turning trucks for Firth. Over the past two years, Firth introduced a number of Rainbow trucks to its fleet. These are a common sight on Auckland’s Southern Motorway, Kapiti Coast, Christchurch and Queenstown.

“When we saw what one Rainbow truck did, it opened our eyes to the difference we could make as a national company. We hope to inspire people with our Tikanga Māori and Pasifika truck and connect with them through our values and culture,” says Mr Lee.

Firth employs 673 people and has around 460 concrete trucks transporting concrete from its 64 concrete plants around New Zealand. Over time Firth plans to transform more and more of its trucks to turn heads and promote an inclusive culture around the country.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fletcher Building on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Double-Dip Recession Next Year, But Housing Rolls On

New Zealand's economy is expected to slip back into recession early next year as delayed job losses, falling consumer spending, and the absence of international tourists bites into growth. More>>

ALSO:

Microsoft New Zealand: Microsoft Expands “Highway To A Hundred Unicorns” Initiative To Support Startups In Asia Pacific

New Zealand, 14 October 2020 – Today Microsoft for Startups launches the Highway to a Hundred Unicorns initiative in Asia Pacific to strengthen the region’s startup ecosystem. This follows the initiative’s success in India, where 56 startups were ... More>>

Fonterra: Farmers Taking Another Step Towards New Zealand’s Low Emissions Food Production

They’re hot off the press and intended to help take the heat out of climate change. Fonterra farmers are already among the world’s most sustainable producers of milk and now have an additional tool in their sustainability toolbox. Over the last few ... More>>

ALSO:

Electricity: New Zealand Remains In Top 10 For Energy Balance

The World Energy Council’s Energy Trilemma Index has become part of the energy dialogue both globally and in New Zealand. The Index illustrates the need for countries to balance energy security, energy equity and environmental sustainability. New Zealand ... More>>

ALSO:

FIRST Union: Thousands Of Union Members At Countdown Feel Effect Of First Paycheque Under New Rates

Over the last week, around 7000 FIRST Union members who work at Countdown received their first payslips under new rates agreed in a Collective Agreement signed with the employer last November that will see thousands moving onto living wages, transparent ... More>>

ALSO:


OECD: Area Employment Rate Falls By 4.0 Percentage Points, To 64.6% In Second Quarter Of 2020

The OECD area employment rate – the share of the working-age population with jobs – fell by 4.0 percentage points, to 64.6%, in the second quarter of 2020, its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2010. Across the OECD area, 560 million persons ... More>>

Spark: Turns On 5G In Auckland And Offers A Glimpse Into The Future Of Smart Cities

Spark turned on 5G in downtown Auckland today and has partnered with Auckland Transport (AT) to showcase some of the latest in IoT (Internet of Things) technology and demonstrate what the future could look like for Auckland’s CBD with the power of 5G. 5G is ... More>>

Stats NZ: Monthly Migration Remains Low

Since the border closed in late-March 2020, net migration has averaged about 300 a month, Stats NZ said today. In the five months from April to August 2020, overall net migration was provisionally estimated at 1,700. This was made up of a net gain ... More>>

University of Canterbury: Proglacial Lakes Are Accelerating Glacier Ice Loss

Lake Tasman, New Zealand | 2016 | Photo: Dr Jenna Sutherland Meltwater lakes that form at glacier margins cause ice to recede much further and faster compared to glaciers that terminate on land, according to a new study. But the effects of these glacial ... More>>

ALSO:

Dairy: Fonterra Sells China Farms

Fonterra has agreed to sell its China farms for a total of $555 million (RMB 2.5 billion*1), after successfully developing the farms alongside local partners. Inner Mongolia Natural Dairy Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Youran Dairy Group Limited ... More>>

ALSO:

RetailNZ: Retail Sales And Confidence Rebound After Second Lockdown Lifts

A new Retail NZ Retail Radar report show retailer sales have improved in through September as the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions lifted. Sales were up 20 per cent and 45 per cent of retailers said that their sales improved on the same time ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 