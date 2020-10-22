Capsule And Stuff Set To Get Festive

The Capsule x Stuff content partnership has been live since August and a new Christmas-themed commercial collaboration demonstrates how the relationship is evolving.

The ‘Guide to Christmas Joy’ is a new 32-page glossy magazine featuring food, meaningful stories, crafts, gratitude and gifts, produced by Stuff and Capsule. It will be distributed in the Sunday Star-Times (Nov 29) and, Waikato Times, The Dominion Post and The Press (Nov 27).

Capsule is a digital-only platform, so the collaboration enables its ex-Bauer editors to get back to their physical magazine roots, alongside the life & style team from Stuff.

“It’s going to be such a pleasure curating the content for this special festive magazine,” says Capsule editorial director Kelly Bertrand. “2020 has been a tough one for so many people and we feel like everyone is ready for some Christmas inspiration and sparkle.”

Alongside the editorial content, advertising packages will work seamlessly across Stuff and Capsule, offering advertisers strong exposure to life and style audiences.

“The magazine will reach 168,000 readers in print, as well as digital audiences on the Christmas hubs of Stuff and Capsule,” says Karen Towns, Stuff’s head of commercial content. “We’re really excited about the possibilities the collaboration with Capsule presents, now and into the future.”.

