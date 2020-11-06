Top Law Firm Recognised For Its Commitment To Diversity And Inclusion

MinterEllisonRuddWatts’ leadership of gender diversity initiatives in the legal profession has again been recognised by the prestigious Euromoney Legal Media Group Asia Women in Business Law Awards 2020.

The awards celebrate the achievements of leading women in the legal profession, as well as progressive initiatives for gender diversity, mentorship, minority women, talent management, and work-life balance.

Seven MinterEllisonRuddWatts partners have been named as finalists in their practice areas:

- Kate Lane for Banking

- Sarah Sinclair for Energy, natural resources and mining;

- Sarah Salmond for International trade and shipping; Offshore

- Gillian Service for Labour and employment

- Stacey Shortall for Litigation

- Silvana Schenone for M&A

- Amanda Spratt for Real estate

The firm has also been shortlisted in the following national award categories:

- Best gender diversity initiative by a national firm

- Best national firm mentoring programme

- Best national firm for minority women lawyers

- Best national firm for talent management

- Best national firm for work-life balance

- Best national firm for women in business law

- Best firm for pro bono work

MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Chief Executive, Andrew Poole, said: "Congratulations to our seven partners who have been recognised for their individual leadership and excellence in their practice areas. This is further recognition of our outstanding people, and their exceptional work and commitment to clients.

We are also delighted to once again be recognised for our commitment to diversity and gender equality. Diversity and inclusiveness, particularly respecting individuality, are at the heart of our firm’s values and culture."

The virtual award ceremony will take place on Thursday 10 December 2020.

