ASB Adjusts LVR Restrictions In Support Of First Home Buyers

Thursday, 12 November 2020, 5:03 pm
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB is moving immediately to increase the minimum deposit required from investors in the wake of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s announcement yesterday that it is considering the reintroduction of loan-to-value restrictions (LVR) in March 2021.

ASB’s Chief Executive Officer Vittoria Shortt says, “ASB believes a balanced and sustainable housing market is in the best interests of all New Zealanders. While we appreciate the RBNZ taking the time to consult, this is about helping Kiwis build their financial futures during exceptionally challenging times so we are choosing to take this step now.”

Ms Shortt says the lending market has improved markedly since New Zealand went into its first lock down. COVID-19 hasn’t impacted the property market as anticipated and ASB is now witnessing rapid growth in lending volumes.

“The number of applications we’re receiving is at an all-time high, up 70% on this time last year, and while the proportion of first home lending is up, we have observed since COVID-19 a rapid increase in lending for investors. If this increase in investor demand continues it could lead the country down a potentially unsustainable path.

“Our focus at ASB is on working with the Government on offering first home buyers opportunities to get onto the property ladder. That’s why we’re immediately committing to requiring investors to have a 30% deposit rather than the current 20%. Pre-approvals already in place are unaffected.

“For us, it is about being a prudent and responsible lender. We all have to play our part and we’re confident Kiwis looking to buy their first home will welcome this move,” adds Ms Shortt.

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland's Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ...

Barfoot & Thompson: New Tenancies Drive Growth In Average Weekly Rent

While the usual pace of growth was limited by the Government-mandated rent freeze, new residential tenancy agreements signed during the last quarter continued to nudge Auckland's average weekly rent upwards. According to data from around 16,500 Auckland ...

Stats: Unemployment Rate Hits 5.3 Percent Due To COVID-19

In the September 2020 quarter, the seasonally adjusted number of unemployed people rose by 37,000 to reach 151,000, as the impact of COVID-19 hit the labour market, Stats NZ said today. In the September 2020 quarter: There were 37,000 ...

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government's changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It's good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ...

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland's recent re-entry into the home loans market with ...

Fonterra: Latest Sustainability Report Shows Most Encouraging Progress To Date

Fonterra has achieved its most encouraging sustainability results since starting its annual reporting four years ago, but the Co-op is staying focused on what still needs to be done to reach its long-term targets. "The progress we've made this ...

Retail: Sales Catching Up But Pre-Xmas Challenges Remain

The latest Retail NZ Sales Index reports strong spending through October, and that total spending since March is now running slightly ahead of last year. "Retail sector performance was significantly impacted by the national lockdown from March ...

