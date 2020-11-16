Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

North Canterbury Kāinga Ora Development Wins Excellence Award

Monday, 16 November 2020, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Kainga Ora

A Kāinga Ora development in North Canterbury has earned a top prize at the New Zealand Property Industry Awards in Auckland.

The Property Industry Awards celebrate excellence in design and innovation. Receiving an excellence award in the multi-unit residential property category, the High and White streets development in Rangiora was praised for its attractive architecture, quality construction and age-friendly features.

According to the judges: “These beautifully designed units are of an equal standard to many private developments in the area. They challenge preconceptions of what a state home looks like.’’

Designed by Rohan Collett Architects and built by Home Construction, the development comprises 28 one-bedroom homes, and utilises a range of materials, including timber, metal cladding and locally-sourced brick veneer.

Kāinga Ora Deputy Chief Executive Construction and Innovation Patrick Dougherty describes the win as hugely satisfying.

“The development reflects the changing face of state housing. When it comes to quality, design and liveability, public housing developments comfortably foot it with private sector developments.

“Not only is Kāinga Ora delivering homes at scale and pace, our new state homes also provide warm and dry, modern spaces that meet the needs of today’s customers.”

Home Construction director Israel Cooper says the judges were particularly impressed by the use of colour, durable building materials, and the communal garden areas.

“To have this development recognised as one of the top multi-unit residential developments in the country is a special feeling.

“Current social housing developments are at the forefront of innovation, design and sustainability, and stand among the best in the country.”

Replacing nine older homes built in the 1940s and 1960s, the High and White development comprises standalone homes, duplexes and clusters. Designed with older New Zealanders in mind, the ground-floor homes have level access, wider hallways, mobility scooter bays and wet-area bathrooms.

The award is the second accolade for the High and White development this year, after the development won the Grand Prix New Zealand honour at the Dulux Colour Awards 2020.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kainga Ora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

KiwiRail: CentrePort Looking To Alleviate Congestion

KiwiRail and Wellington’s CentrePort are exploring ways to work together to try to improve the movement of freight which is currently congested around the North Island. “A combination of factors including industrial action at Australian ports ... More>>

ALSO:

Real Estate: Auckland Median House Price Hits $1m Mark In October; 9 Other Regions & 28 Districts Hit Record Median Prices

Median house prices across New Zealand increased by 19.8% from $605,000 in October 2019 to a new record median high of $725,000 in October 2020; and up from $689,000 in September this year (a 5.2% lift) according to the latest data from the Real Estate ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: November Quarantine Cluster – Expert Reaction

The Ministry of Health has provided an update on the new cluster of COVID-19 cases which emerged in NZ over the weekend. The new cluster started when a quarantine worker at Auckland’s Jet Park facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. A close ... More>>

ALSO:


Forest & Bird: Kākāpō Wins Bird Of The Year 2020

The nation has voted and Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Bird of the Year. New Zealand’s moss-colored flightless parrot has climbed to the top-spot for the second time in Forest & Bird’s annual Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of the Year competition. ... More>>

Ministry Of Foreign Affairs And Trade: NZ Beef Products And Coronavirus Reports

There are media reports that the city of Jinan, in China’s Shandong province, has detected coronavirus on beef products imported from New Zealand. New Zealand has not been informed of this officially by the Chinese authorities. New Zealand ... More>>

Business Central: Government Moves Quickly To Extend Small Business Support

Business Central and the Wellington Chamber of Commerce are pleased with the Government’s changes to extend the Small Business Loan Scheme announced today. 'It’s good to see the Government move quickly to lock in the policy changes signaled during ... More>>

Banking: Heartland Drops Floating Home Loan Rate To 2.50% P.a.

Heartland has lowered its already low floating home loan rate to 2.50% p.a. – the lowest floating rate offered by a bank in New Zealand. The leading floating rate amongst banks follows Heartland’s recent re-entry into the home loans market with ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 