Tantalize Your Tastebuds With Tangy Cheddar With Caramelised Onion!

Tuesday, 17 November 2020, 3:59 pm
Press Release: Castello

The new, tasty Castello® Cheddar with Caramelised Onion, also known as Red Onion Cheddar, offers a rich and salty flavour, rounded with the addition of caramelised onions for a cheese that can stand on its own, be used as an ingredient or become the star of a cheese board.

Castello’s Red Onion Cheddar is tangy and sweet with a crumbly texture so is perfect for grating onto pizzas or flatbread for a wonderful, sweet onion boost. It complements grilled chicken or turkey burgers with its unique sharpness and delivers an incredible layer of flavour to your toasted sandwich.

You will find the new Castello® Red Onion Cheddar in the dairy case throughout Countdown stores nationwide and New World stores, North Island, RRP $8.00.

Be sure to add this tangy Red Onion Cheddar to your shopping list this summer!

Castello’s global cheese brand dates back to 1893. Its great craftsmanship lives on today, more than a hundred years later, with its unique flavours, shapes and textures. Just one taste of their premium range will have you hooked and wanting more.

For more information and delicious recipes visit castellocheese.com or @castellocheesenz on Facebook and Instagram.

